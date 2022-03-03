











Shane Simpson and wife Emily’s children were recently baptized under the Mormon religion. This led RHOC fans to question who his parents are, and what his own upbringing was like.

His parents appeared on the March 2nd episode, when they quickly became fan favorites and were branded “so cute” by those who tuned in. Several viewers also got the impression that Shane’s mom and dad are wealthy.

So, who are Shane’s parents and what did his childhood involve? We know all about Emily’s background and difficult relationship with her father growing up, but her husband’s upbringing has rarely been talked about.

Emily’s father in law (Shane’s dad) is so cute and I enjoy seeing him on the show #RHOC — BRAVO BRAVO F*CKING BRAVO (@bravob1tch_) March 3, 2022

Who are Shane Simpson’s parents?

Shane has kept his parent’s names totally private, but he has opened up about his heritage. He revealed during a fan Q&A on Instagram that his mother is fully Iranian, making him half Iranian.

Emily’s husband also speaks Farsi, as confirmed by her during the Q&A. When asked about his grandparents, Shane responded: “I was conceived in the lab. I don’t have any grandparents. Doesn’t everyone have grandparents?“

His parents were the only guests at his and Emily’s California Courthouse wedding, which took place two weeks after they planned the big day during an online conversation. At the time, Emily barely knew them.

She spoke about the ceremony and revealed how she had only met Shane’s mom once. Emily told The Blast:

His parents, I didn’t even know them that well. I’d only met his mom one time before, can’t understand anything the woman says, at all. They take us to the courthouse in their Bentley and his mom’s all decked out. I have this dress on from Banana Republic that cost like $40.

Shane’s family is RICH no wonder he didn’t care to pass the bar and only did so because the passing grade was lowered #RHOC pic.twitter.com/8jmoOM08f6 — ELR (@e_sjlager) March 3, 2022

The RHOC star was brought up as Mormon

Shane was brought up to follow the Mormon religion, which means he does not drink alcohol and did not sleep with Emily during a trip to Sin City before their wedding. His oldest daughter Shelby is Mormon as well.

He often attends religious services and revealed that he has never drank an “adult beverage.” He went on to joke: “No [I never do] because I’m not much of an adult. I like juice boxes. I’m completely dehydrated.”

She detailed during the November 19th 2019 episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, that her husband is “more conservative” s*xually than she is. Emily added: “He’s Mormon. That’s not a secret.”

Emily and Shane recently spoke about their children getting baptized as Mormons, when his parents arrived to commemorate the occasion during the March 2nd RHOC episode.

Shane’s parents help them financially

Shane’s mom and dad reportedly help him and Emily in the finance department, which confirms the rumors that they have a wealthy background. As a father-of-five, his salary working in claims investigating may not go so far.

Emily revealed during the November 19th 2019 episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen that his parents support them. It comes after her husband Shane was absent from the show while he studied for the bar exam.

RHOC fans got the impression that Shane didn’t seem too bothered about passing due to his parents helping them out on the money front anyway. While Emily’s net worth is estimated at $900K, Shane is worth $2.5million.

