











Briana and Ryan Culberson are focused on looking after their sixth family addition, a baby girl called Cora Rose. It comes as now-debunked rumors circulate which suggest they may have divorced.

The newborn has been their primary focus since she was born in February 2022. Becoming the first daughter of the couple’s alongside their three boys, she weighed an adorable 4 lbs 13 oz when they first brought her home.

Briana has recently let slip the meaning behind their baby girl’s name, when asked by a fan whether Cora Rose was inspired by the British drama set in the 20th century.

News about their baby girl comes as RHOC fans fear they may have gotten divorced, but this is not the case. If anything, the duo are happier than ever now with their latest addition to the family.

Briana and Ryan’s baby girl

Vicky Gunvalson’s daughter Briana welcomed her fourth child, as of February 23rd at 7.58am. She weighed an initial 5 lbs 3 oz, and was 4 lbs 13 oz when they brought her home – common in new-borns when they feed.

Baby girl Cora Rose joins brothers Troy, nine, Owen, seven, and Hank, one, in the Culberson house. It wasn’t an easy pregnancy, as Ryan revealed in December how they’d faced “two of the hardest weeks their family has been through.”

He also told an Instagram follower that he would “be surprised if she made it to the first week of March” when asked if his newborn would be making an appearance any time soon.

However, the family have since chosen a name for their baby girl and have shared several adorable pics of her in recent months. On the couple’s keto recipes Instagram page, they wrote:

Since Cora is so so small, we’re on a strict feeding schedule. My milk supply is struggling. We’re triple feeding every 2 hours and will have to continue until she’s about 10 lbs. She had her tongue and lip ties corrected by laser.

Did you know Briana, Vicki’s daughter, just had baby number 4? She’s a cutie! #RHOC pic.twitter.com/WfNoI55wKF — Emily (@SheshavingfunDD) February 28, 2022

They named her after Downton Abbey

Briana, almost 35, let fans in on a secret when she revealed why her and husband Ryan chose ‘Cora Rose’ for their baby girl’s name. A follower wrote: “She’s a doll! Did you get Cora from Downtown Abbey? Love that name when I watched.”

She replied “yes” before adding: “We wanted a unique, old, short name.” For anyone who hasn’t watched the drama, character Cora Crawley is Countess of Grantham, and American heiress daughter of Martha and Isidore Levinson.

Ryan has also opened up about how “nothing felt right” when trying to initially decide on a name. However, they now seem over the moon with their final decision and are proudly showing off Cora Rose on social media!

The RHOC couple’s timeline

Despite rumors that suggest Briana and Ryan are divorcing, this is not true. The family have not made any announcements about ending their marriage, while Ryan still has a ring in his bio, next to the Briana’s keto IG page.

One fan speculated: “Trust and believe Vicki is waiting for the day Briana divorces Ryan cuz it’s coming. It might be a few years but it’s coming. She’s packed up and moved around the country too many times for him with those kids.“

Another wrote: “Sorry Vick. Pretty sure Briana and Ryan’s cross country move had a bit more to do with just the OC divorce rate…“

Briana and Ryan have brought three sons and one daughter into the world, making them family of six. It was back in 2012 when she first fell pregnant, and several months later, there was Owen, Troy, and Hank, born in November 2020.

They got married in Santa Barbara in October 2011, just a year before their first pregnancy, before starting their family. Ever since, they’ve been bringing more children into the world following Briana’s RHOC appearances.

Vicki’s eldest daughter and her family moved to Illinois earlier in 2021 after living in North Carolina for several years. Briana, who is a night-time ER nurse, made the RHOC star – her mother – a grandmother once again in February 2022.

The couple celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Ryan in October 2021, and together run a keto-inspired page filled with different foods. Otherwise, Briana tends to stay away from the limelight and social media.

