RHOC’s Lydia McLaughlin is one former cast member that fans can’t forget. As The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 drops in 2023, fans are taking to social media to remember Lydia and an ‘iconic’ line said by Alexis Bellino during the show.

Many The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are calling for past housewives to make a return to the Bravo show including Gretchen Rossi. It appears that Lydia, 42, is also a hugely missed cast member.

It’s been some years since fans have seen Lydia on screen. But, according to recent Instagram posts from the star, she’s living her best life nowadays.

Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images

RHOC’s Lydia now

As Lydia McLaughlin enters her forties, the former RHOC star takes to Instagram to share she’s in a great place in life.

Sharing a snap of herself and her husband, Doug McLaughlin, she wrote in the caption: “…I believe this is my favorite season of life…”

Lydia and Doug are parents to three boys. Her bio says, “I love Jesus, my husband, and my family.”

With almost 500k followers, Bravo star Lydia can be found at @oclydia.

The Richest writes that Lydia has a net worth of $15 million in 2023.

She hasn’t been on RHOC for years

The last time Real Housewives of Orange County fans would have seen Lydia on the show dates back to 2017 when she returned for season 12.

Lydia first starred on the show in 2013 during season 8. She initially appeared alongside Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, and Alexis Bellino.

For her season 12 return, Lydia’s co-stars were Vicki, Tamra, Shannon Storms Beador, Meghan King Edmond, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian.

Fans recall famous Lydia McLaughlin line

Although a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is airing from June 7, 2023, fans are always recalling their favorite moments from past episodes.

Taking to Instagram in June, many fans tweeted the words: “I had to go on Xanax for it, Lydia!”

More said: ““I had to go on Xanax for it, Lydia” is such a classic. Pass it on to future generations. #RHOC”

Another wrote: “I had to go on Xanax Lydia!!!!!” #rhoc lmaooo”

More tweeted that the line was “iconic.”

The tweets refer back to a moment between Lydia and Alexis during RHOC season 8.

In 2013, Lydia said: “I think that they were just trying to say their point of view… I don’t think that they were bullying…”

Alexis clapped back: “And I had to go on Xanax for it, Lydia!”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BRAVO