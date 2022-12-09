Real Housewives Of Miami (RHOM) is back for season 5 and the drama has already kicked off. The main cause, believe it or not, is Lisa Hochstein’s mortgage (or lack of!)

Although we’ve only been graced with the first four episodes, it may well be a good thing as fans probably need to process all the drama before moving on to the next load.

Star Lisa Hochstein’s divorce was made public earlier this year, so fans know they’re going to see the drama unfolding later on in the series. But, for now, it’s the Housewives’ petty arguments we all know and love taking the spotlight.

Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen’s ‘mortgage’ argument got out of hand

Who would have thought the main argument at the start of the season would be Lisa and Lara arguing about mortgages?

The drama started at Larsa’s ‘New Beginnings’ house party when Lisa made comments behind Larsa’s back about her condo being in a building of OnlyFans models and “questionable” characters.

Of course, news didn’t take long to travel to Larsa, who then brought up rumors about Lisa’s home. Larsa alleged Lisa and now ex-husband Lenny rent out their home to cover the mortgage. The word ‘mortgage’ is where it all kicked off as Lisa repeatedly stated she didn’t have one.

And if you know the Housewives, you’ll know the drama didn’t end there. Cut to Alexia’s ‘non-wedding, wedding ceremony’ and the argument continues when Larsa claims Lisa does have a mortgage that she doesn’t know of.

Larsa then tells Lisa she doesn’t think she had her back, so that most likely was the root cause of the argument getting out of hand.

However, the pair seem to have made up by the end of episode 4. Let’s hope the mortgage drama can be put to bed, although fans do seem to be loving it.

Lisa and Lenny’s divorce

Lisa and Lenny made the divorce public but the full scale of the drama will be revealed to RHOM fans in the weeks to come.

Lenny Hochstein, 56, filed for divorce from Lisa, 40, in May after 12 years of marriage. The divorce hasn’t been an easy one, but her friends say she’s in a better place now.

Alexia Echevarria told Page Six: “I’m very happy that Lisa’s been able to move forward in the sense that she’s accepted all of this and she’s focusing on her and her children and just moving forward – because it’s over.”

Larsa also spoke to Entertainment Daily about the divorce and the whole mortgage drama. “Lisa’s really not that person. She’s really a nice person but I do feel like she was under a lot of pressure trying to keep up this façade at home when really her home was crashing.”

Fans living for the petty drama

No one would have thought the juiciest drama in Miami would be about a mortgage of all things. Nonetheless, fans are living for the drama over such a strange subject:

One fan said: “Larsa and Lisa arguing on a gorgeous yacht in Miami about whether or not one of them has a MORTGAGE?! This is EXACTLY the kind of petty feud I need in my housewives #RHOM.”

