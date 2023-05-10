RHOM fans have been devastated after Guerdy Abraira revealed that she’d been diagnosed with cancer and detailed her ‘intense’ treatment.

The reality star has announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March after she received the results of a health checkup during a holiday.

Guerdy’s fans and social media followers have sent their prayers for her swift recovery and flooded her Instagram with messages of support.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Guerdy Abraira confirms cancer diagnosis

The RHOM star announced the devastating news on Wednesday morning (May 10, 2023) as she shared a post detailing her diagnosis and “intense” treatment.

“In March, I found out some news about my health,” she wrote. “I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer.

Guergy said that she was preparing for her upcoming surgery and treatment plan and said that she will be faced with an “intense” process in the next few months.

She finished the post: “I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage – it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need.

“For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”

Fans pray for her recovery

Fans and RHOM viewers filled her Instagram post with messages of love after learning about her heartbreaking health update.

“Sending you so much love and positivity,” one fan wrote. Another one commented: “Sending you so much love! You got this. Love you Guerdy.”

A third fan said: “I am praying hard for you. You are definitely going to ‘guerdfy’ cancer.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this,” a fourth one added. “Sending you healing prayers and so much love to you and your beautiful family!! God bless you!”

Guerdy joined RHOM in season 4

Guerdy joined the RHOM cast in season four after the show returned to our screens following an eight-year absence.

She moved to Miami at the age of nine with her family where she went to secondary school and college. Guerdy was born in Haiti and lived in Paris.

Apart from her reality TV career in the Bravo series, Guerdy is occupied with organizing luxury events and parties as part of her full-time job as an event stylist.