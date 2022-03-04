RHOM: Julia’s ex-lover Edouard Stern was a wealthy banker













Julia Lemigova opened up about her past relationship with late ex-lover Edouard Stern, during the latest Real Housewives of Miami episode. We can reveal he was a wealthy banker during their marriage.

Known as one of the wealthiest men in Europe, Edouard Stern and RHOM‘s Julia first met in 1997 before they got into a relationship. She opened up about her late ex-boyfriend during the reunion, which had fans heartbroken.

Edouard and Julia had a son, Maximilian, who died as an infant under suspicious circumstances. During the Bravo reality show’s latest episode, a teary Julia revealed the tragic story of how her child’s death happened.

We delved into Julia’s relationship with wealthy banker Edouard, his net worth before passing, and what happened.

Who was Edouard Stern?

Edouard Stern was Julia’s ex-husband. From France, he worked as a banker and was famously murdered in Geneva, Switzerland, by a woman he had a four-year relationship with.

His father, Antoine Jean Stern, is a descendant of a well-known family of bankers going back to the 19th century, and his mother was Christiane Laroche, former wife of French journalist and politician Jean-Jacques Servan-Schreiber.

He graduated from the Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC Business School) in Paris with a degree in finance, before joining the family’s private investment house in 1977.

Taking over the Stern company, he later decided to sell the bank for 300 million francs ($60 million in 2005 dollars) to Lebanese investors. Edouard then launched a second bank, which he sold for 1.75 billion francs.

On February 29th, Edouard was found dead in his apartment in Geneva, his body riddled with four bullets. He was found in the bedroom, in a flesh-coloured head-to-toe latex bodysuit and a s*x toy inserted inside him.

Swiss authorities arrested his long-time lover, Cécile Brossard, who killed him during a bondage session.

Julia and Edouard’s relationship

Julia and Edouard were first romantically linked in 1997. They traveled in luxury around the globe in the late 1990s, but never got married. However, they did have a son together called Maximilian, who died under suspicious circumstances.

He was born in October 1999, aged five months. Their son’s death happened in March 2000. Initial reports claimed the baby died of natural causes, but a concealed autopsy report revealed he had traces of diazepam in his bloodstream.

The French baker hired a nanny for the baby and regularly visited. But when his lawyer advised him to get a paternity test, before he hired a private investigator, Edouard started doubting whether he was the baby’s father.

A report by Cheatsheet revealed how the private investigator discovered Edouard was just one of three men that Lemigova was sleeping with, which led to him cutting off ties with both her and the baby.

During the RHOM reunion, Andy Cohen asked Julia if she thinks he had something to do with the baby, and she responded: “She kept asking me, if you tell me the truth, I will tell you the truth about the death of your child.”

His net worth before passing

At the time of Edouard’s death, he was listed as the 38th richest French citizen. He was born into money, as part one of France’s wealthiest families, the owners of the private investment house Banque Stern.

His almost three-decade long career involved building a successful banking empire. As one of Europe’s richest men, he amassed a fortune of more than a $1 billion for making several business deals.

In 1992, he joined Lazard Frères as managing partner and quickly became one of the firm’s star bankers and heir-apparent. Then eight years later, Edouard bought shares in London’s Delta PLC, an international engineering group.

Ex-model and former Miss USSR 1990, Julia is now worth $3 million amid her RHOM debut and is married to tennis player Martina Navratilova, with a net worth of $15 million to her name.

