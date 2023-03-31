Lauren Foster made waves when she debuted as Real Housewives of Miami’s first transgender cast member.

Though no longer on the show, she is still best friends with long-time fan favorites Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura.

Lauren recently hinted at a RHOM comeback, saying she’d bring the “fireworks,” as revealed in an interview with The Mirror. Lauren also talked candidly about the reality show’s role in destroying a relationship.

Fans have been calling for Lauren to make a comeback ever since departure in 2013, and a Reddit thread has even been launched to kickstart the demand. So Reality Titbit has done a deep dive into where Lauren is today…

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine

Who is Lauren Foster?

Lauren is a model and former RHOM cast member. She starred in seasons 2 and 3 while also working as an actress, after making her international debut in the 1980s in Vogue. Lauren now works at the University of Miami.

In 2016, she became a director of concierge at the university’s LGBTQ service line. The star was previously a director at The MIAMI Institute for Age Management & Intervention from 2003 to 2014.

The supermodel uses her current position to mentor youths – especially trans girls – and is a well-known socialite in the Miami scene. She is often seen socializing along the beach, in nightclubs, and at private events.

Her history on Real Housewives of Miami

Lauren Foster was the first Real Housewives of Miami transgender cast member. Now in her 60s, she was first asked to go on RHOM by her friend Marysol Patton, who wanted Lauren to film a scene with her and the girls at Lisa Pliner’s house.

After her exit at the end of season 3, Lauren has maintained her friendships with most of the RHOM stars. This includes Marysol, Julia Lemigova and Martina, and Adriana, having been photographed with some of them in recent months.

Lauren hints at ‘fireworks’ if she returned

Lauren revealed in an interview with The Mirror that she would bring “fireworks” if she ever returned to RHOM. She also talked about what it can be like to date someone while appearing on the reality show:

I’ve dated a couple of guys and they’re like “well, I don’t want to be on the show. I don’t want to be on camera.” They do get a little nervous that there’s gonna be a lot more attention on them than usual.

She admitted that the show “does destroy some relationships,” adding: “Most men don’t really want to be on television. And you know, the wives are very into it because they make money. They make a lot of money.”

Lauren also revealed that she “loves” Lisa Hochstein and described her as “really sweet and adorable.”

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine