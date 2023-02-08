The RHONJ calendar 2023 is officially out as the husbands strip down for charity. During The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere on February 7, 2023, viewers caught a glimpse of Joe Gorga posing in just an apron.

Joe Gorga strips down to just an apron in the kitchen, while Dolores Catania’s new beau, Paulie Connell, stepped in when Frank Catania couldn’t make the shoot. The guys have taken on job roles to suit them in the 2023 calendar.

In 2022, the RHONJ husbands took part in a softball game for the yearly calendar. This time, they dressed up as a motorcyclist, bartender, gardener, lumberjack, grill master, yoga instructor, basketball player, and a doctor.

Inside the RHONJ calendar 2023

The RHONJ calendar 2023 sees Joe Gorga in an apron with a kitchen hat on, Evan Goldschneider as a basketball player, Joe Benigno on his motorbike, John Fuda as a lumberjack, and Nathan “Nate” Cabral watering plants in the garden.

Paul “Paulie” Connell shows his cocktail-shaking moves as a bartender and Luis “Louie” Ruelas shows off his yoga poses. Thank Dolores Catania, who had the help of Margaret and assistant/creative director, Lexi, to make the calendar.

Dolores asked fellow cast members Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and friend Jackie Goldschneider if they could recruit their husbands for the daring shoot.

Jennifer Aydin got involved in doctor shots

Dr. Bill Aydin wasn’t alone in his fitting doctor shoots. He held a stethoscope to his wife Jennifer’s heart, who is seen smiling next to him, but did have a separate picture with his doctor’s coat open to reveal his torso.

The plastic surgeon wore a white coat, a stethoscope, and a red rose to get hearts racing – and it looks like Jennifer was a pretty happy patient. She’s the only RHONJ wife to get involved in the 2023 husbands calendar.

Looking at the other RHONJ husbands, fans appear to have pinned their favorite as Evan for his topless role as a basketball player. Some viewers have requested Evan, John, and Nate to have their own calendar!

How to buy the RHONJ husbands calendar

The RHONJ husbands calendar costs $30 and can be bought on Studio 4 Threads. You can also pick the calendar up 24 hours after buying. The cover photo shows the hubbies shirtless wearing Santa hats, and giving their best pouts.

It is a restocked calendar that was featured on the premiere of RHONJ’s new season. The husbands calendar actually came out in July 2022, where the November section shows all of the men sharing hot dogs.

At the time, two of the husbands were not recognized as they are married to the two newbies, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cubral. Now that the 2023 season is out, everyone’s eager to get their hands on one!

