RHONJ: Dolores’ new man Paul Connell brings the Irish into New Jersey













Since we were introduced to RHONJ fan favourite, Dolores Catania, we have seen her go through her some struggles with relationships including ex-boyfriend David and fans have been hoping for a while that she will find a new man – and that she has!

The reality TV star recently broke up with her long term boyfriend David but that hasn’t stopped her from putting herself out there and finding someone new. Dolores is dating Paul Connell and audiences couldn’t be happier as she seems to be very loved up with her new Irish beau.

Reality Titbit did some digging and have all the details on her new flame Paul, so keep reading to find out more about Cantania’s new bae.

Meet Paul Connell

Paul Connell is a 40-year old proud Irish New Yorker originally from Ireland but living in the big apple. According to his LinkedIn profile, Paul is a successful businessman and is the owner of his own company.

The entrepreneur is the CEO and owner of Eco Electrical Services LLC which is a highly credited, tier-one, high-end electrical contracting company based in New York City.

Paul was raised in Ireland and appears to be well educated and cultured. He went to college in Ireland at St Martin’s in Tallaght which is known for its experts in maths and the Irish language.

Paul comes across as a hardworking man and is often posting inspirational and motivational quotes on his Instagram highlighting the importance of a hard work ethic.

Paul’s Instagram tells us he is a typical mama’s boy

Paul already has an impressive 13K followers on Instagram and this has shot up from 7K in just a week, due to RHONJ fans wanting to know more about the Irishman.

From his posts we can see that the businessman is extremely close with his mom – a great sign for Dolores! – based on the sheer amount of times he shows her off to his followers. Their relationship is adorable and his 85-year-old mother often travels all the way to New York to visit her son. Paul posted a picture recently when his mother flew over, which said:

85 years old. Jumps on a plane flies from Ireland to America, Up at the crack of dawn, last one to bed, never tired never in a bad mood and always looking at the bright side of everything, walking through the city taking it all In. Every trip I learn something new about her past and present, but most of all I fall more and more in love, mama bear. Paul Connell, Instagram

Dolores appears to get on swimmingly with his mother too and has already been to Ireland to experience his culture and home town – we aren’t crying, you are!

Dolores seems happier than ever

Although she is always honest and upfront about her dating life, Dolores hasn’t had the best luck in the past when it comes to men.

RHONJ fans love her ex-husband Frank and have been hoping the couple may reconcile for a while now, however after Frank cheated while she was pregnant with their son, it has been hard for her to trust him again, but the pair remain very good friends.

Aside from Frank, her most recent relationship with David Principe didn’t work out as his commitment lay primarily with his job and not with Dolores.

Fans are over the moon for the reality star as she now seems to have found someone with the commitment and connection she was after and her adorable Valentine’s Day post said it all:

#love #wins #always #valentines #day Oh, its looks like he found ” real love ” together is better always. Stay tuned ………. Dolores Catania, Instagram

We can’t wait to see more of the couples budding romance in the next episodes of RHONJ, stay tuned in to keep updated.

