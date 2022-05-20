Dolores Catania left fuming at Frank's 'Buzz Lightyear' joke at RHONJ reunion













Anyone who watched the RHONJ season 12 reunion will know there’s a lot to get your head around when it comes to the Catania family and their relationships. In short, Frank and Dolores Catania are exes who stayed friends and now Frank lives with Dolores’ more recent ex, David Principe.

Dolores and Frank are just friends these days, as are David and Frank. To add more confusion, David is now dating Louie Ruelas’ ex and Dolores and Frank have both moved on with new partners. Dolores Catania’s new boyfriend, Paul Connell is a topic of conversation during the reunion. So, let’s find out more about Frank’s ‘Buzz Lightyear’ comments.

When asked what he thought of Dolores’ new boyfriend, Paulie, Frank said: “What do I think of Paulie? He looks like Buzz Lightyear.“

Dolores then called Frank a “son of b****” at the reunion.

In what seemed like an attempt tried to save Frank’s comment, Andy Cohen and added that Buzz Lightyear is a superhero.

Frank said that he and Paulie don’t see “eye to eye” because he thinks Paulie doesn’t understand he and Dolores’ relationship.

Paulie responds to Frank’s comment

Dolores Catania was left looking annoyed after Frank’s comments about her boyfriend at the reunion. Andy Cohen pointed out that Dolores appeared to be “the most p***ed she’s looked all day“.

As per Instagram page The Holy Bravo, Paulie wasn’t best pleased with Frank’s ‘Buzz Lightyear’ name either.

When asked what he thought of the comments, Paulie replied to The Holy Bravo: “I was kind of sad!! TBH” and added that now, “everyone knows I’m a real superhero.“

Does Frank Catania have a girlfriend?

Yes! It’s not just Dolores Catania who has moved on in life. Frank has a serious girlfriend named Brittany.

Brittany and Frank are so serious that she was in the audience at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the RHONJ husbands were guests on the show in May 2022.

Speaking of Paulie on WWHL, Frank said that they had made “headway” since the RHONJ reunion and that he’s “accepting” Paulie more.

