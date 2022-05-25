











Just as Frank Catania confirmed Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from the show, rumours began circulating that three new girls are joining the RHONJ cast, including heels company chief executive Jennifer Fessler.

It’s already known the glamorous cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are successful, whether it’s living in a house big enough for the entire cast or starting their own company.

Jennifer is no different as she is co-founder and chief executive of Shop F Major, a designer shoe brand she began with her best friend. She’s now thought to be bringing her personal and professional lifestyle to Bravo cameras.

We get to know the rumoured newbie, from her husband and career to her family life. Plus, just how does she know the New Jersey girls? Reality Titbit has all the details fans are eager to find out ahead of the new season.

Meet Jennifer Fessler

Jennifer Guterman-Fessler is the rumoured new cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey who has been spotted filming with the Bravo cast. She is chief executive and co-founder of heels company Shop F Major.

She is a mother-of-two to daughter Rachel and son Zachary and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. The 52-year-old has been married to Jeff, the father of her children, for several years.

The businesswoman studied at The University of Texas at Austin from 1987 to 1990, as well as at Boston University from 1986 to 1988. After graduating, Jennifer went on to become a recruiter for Polo Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer has been contacted for comment by Reality Titbit regarding whether she’s joining RHONJ.

Rumoured newbie is a CEO

Jennifer is CEO of Shire Hill Partners, based in New York. The company’s designer shoe brand is Shop F Major, which she launched with college friend Shari Friedman. The company website states all you need is a “sexy black heel”.

Jennifer has been running the company since November 2018 after she left her job as a talent acquisition director for Pivotal Search Group in April 2014. Before that, she was a recruiter for Whole Foods Market, as per her LinkedIn.

The company Jennifer co-founded offers three-inch heels it claims can be worn with anything. The pumps, made in Spain, set customers back $300 and are made with 100% genuine leather.

F Major shoes use a revolutionary technology, Fessler claimed in an interview with North Jersey, that allows foam to be infused into them without creating extra padding.

Jennifer is closest with Margaret Josephs and has attended events such as Bethenney Frankel’s Cocktails & Couture at Westfield Garden State Plaza alongside cast member Dolores Catania.

Margaret often comments on Jennifer’s Instagram posts such as when she posted a load of cute emojis on a recent picture with the newbie’s husband Jeff. Jennifer also follows various Bravo fan accounts on the platform.

She follows RHONJ‘s Jackie Goldschneider and RHOBH‘s Erika Jayne on Instagram, and is followed by Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. She is a successful woman living in New Jersey so, of course, the RHONJ cast know her!

