The Real Housewives Of New Jersey first look trailer has just dropped for season 13, and this time viewers will be introduced to some newcomers, including Rachel Fuda.

We just can’t get enough of the Real Housewives drama, from Salt Lake City to Beverley Hills to New Jersey, there’s never a dull day with the Housewives. Going by the season 13 trailer, it seems like the new season will definitely be living up to fans’ dramatic expectations.

We take a look into RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda, and the drama she’s set to bring to our screens.

Who is Rachel Fuda?

Rachel Fuda is a mom of 3. She has two children under two, plus a 15-year-old. In the trailer, she describes herself as a “total dictator mom.”

The RHONJ star is a college graduate, with two degrees.

As per Bravo, Rachel works full-time for her husband John’s business, Valet King. The couple is also involved in John’s family business, Fuda Tile.

Rachel is set to bring the drama on RHONJ

Although fans have to wait until February 7th for the season to air, Bravo has dropped the RHONJ first look trailer and the drama looks juicy!

The trailer showcases Rachel in two separate heated encounters with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, so it looks like fans can count on newbie Rachel to bring the drama!

According to Bravo, Rachel is friends with both Melissa and Frank Catania’s girlfriend, Brittany. He and Melissa connected after her stepson, Jaiden, and Melissa’s son, Gino, became close.

Meet Rachel Fuda on Instagram

At the time of writing, Rachel has almost 6000 followers on her Instagram account. We’re sure this is set to rise when the new series airs.

The star mainly posts family content on her page, and from the new trailer, it seems like we’re set to meet them in the new series.

You can follow Rachel before the series starts over @rachelfuda.

WATCH RHONJ FROM FEBRUARY 7TH ON BRAVO AT 9/8C

