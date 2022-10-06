RHONJ Teresa Giudice's daughter unrecognizable in 18th birthday tribute snap











RHONJ Teresa Giudice‘s second eldest daughter, Gabriella, is all grown up. The teen is unrecognizable in a throwback snap to celebrate her 18th birthday.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star gave fans a rare update about her second eldest daughter, Gabriella, in honor of her 18th birthday. Gabriella is one of Teresa’s more private kids as the teen is rarely spotted at public events or on her famous mom’s social media.

RHONJ fans have watched Teresa’s four daughters develop into beautiful young women on the show. Even they can’t believe Gabriella’s transformation from an adorable kid.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gabriella’s social media presence is practically non-existent compared to sisters Gia, Milania, and Audriana, with the former two working as influencers. Teresa mentioned in 2018 that she asks Gabriella for permission before posting images of her to respect her privacy. It appears, the mom-of-four received the green light for her milestone birthday.

Uploading an image from her August wedding to Luis Ruelas, the mother-daughter duo were glammed up in their complementary figure-hugging gowns. Gabriella wore a satin blush pink dress paired with a bejeweled hair piece.

Her transformation is particularly obvious after the second photo of her younger self with bangs and light brown hair. The image dates back to September 16, 2011, so Gabriella was just seven years old.

Fans have always praised Gabriella’s unique look compared to the rest of her dark-haired siblings. However, as she’s grown, the resemblance has grown stronger.

View Instagram Post

“Every day I learn from you, I get to know & watch the world through your eyes,” Teresa gushed about her second eldest.

“You are so talented, thoughtful, smart, and kind, I love being your mom and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

“She’s so beautiful! She has a look all of her own,” a fan praised. “She doesn’t look like her sisters or Mom, who are beautiful lookalikes.”

A second added: “You have beautiful children but Gabriella is just breathtaking.”

“Oh wow!! I didn’t recognize her!! Simply stunning,” another agreed.

Gabriella graduated from high school this summer

View Instagram Post

Teresa was a proud mom in June after flaunting Gabriella’s academic achievements in mathematics, social studies, and business. According to the reality star, her second daughter is her “smartest kid”. She has a promising future thanks to her high GPA.

“We have to start looking at colleges,” she updated earlier this year. “At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she’s changed her mind. So, like, I can’t wait to see what college she goes to.”

“I can’t wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up.”

Taking fans on the journey, the New York Times bestseller shared images of their college visits, but it’s unknown which school Gabriella has chosen.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK