RHONJ’s Jennifer and Bill are still together despite secret past revelation











Jennifer and Bill Aydin are a well-known couple on RHONJ, but just like every other marriage, they have their fair share of squabbles. During Season 12, she shares a family secret which could have changed everything.

The Bravo duo are parents to five children and have surpassed the true test of 19 years with a ring on it. However, things haven’t always been plain-sailing for their relationship.

Despite being in the public eye, Jennifer was prepared for nobody to find out and to take her secret “to the grave with her”, as per E! Online. But fans are set to find out all about the big secret she kept, which involves husband Bill.

RHONJ: Secret past revelation

Margaret Josephs reveals a family secret involving the Aydin family. Her cast bio reads: “Margaret deals with the guilt that comes along with causing pain to Jennifer.”

The rumor involves that Bill may have cheated on Jennifer years ago, which she has forgiven him for. Their marriage was on the rocks when she was reminded of the speculated infidelity, which she already knew about previously.

It’s not the first time that the couple have faced affair rumours. Back in 2019, it was again Margaret who suggested that Bill was cheating on Jennifer. During an argument, Margaret added that it is why Bill sleeps in the pool house.

Jennifer and Bill are still together

Jennifer and Bill have been working through their marriage, despite almost breaking things off as a result of the family secret. She has since revealed that it has been one of the “hardest things” for her to deal with in public.

The RHONJ star told E!:

I pretended it didn’t happen, I’ve never brought it up once in an argument. When I decided to forgive him, I forgave him and I forgot about it and that was his past. So for it to be brought up now in front of everybody was extremely difficult for me.

The Season 12 trailer hints that perhaps they could divorce, but recent pictures show that the couple are well and truly sticking it out through the tough times and remain a family-of-seven.

She confirmed that she did question her relationship with Bill, but added that they are in a “fantastic” place now.

The Aydins’ relationship timeline

Jennifer and Bill Aydin have been married for almost 20 years, which has involved welcoming five children into the world. Known as one of the most popular Housewives couples, they first met back in 2001.

The meeting took place at her brother-in-law’s wedding in Los Angeles, which led to them having a first date and quickly hitting it off. They then spoke on the phone for the next six weeks before going on their second date.

Having told her she was “going to be his wife”, Bill began introducing Jennifer to his family as his fiancé. It only took a year before the RHONJ couple tied the knot – on the same day they first laid eyes on each other.

Now, they happily live together in New Jersey with their five children. Justin is their eldest, at 17 years old, while the others include Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia.

