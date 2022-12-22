The drama is coming. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s first trailer shows relationships, friendships, and family ties being put to the test as scenes vow for a season with lots of drama and broken hearts.

After the shocking finale episode in the previous season, it was about time fans saw a snippet of the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey – and it’s a juicy one. Unveiling a new cast, the popular Jersey women see themselves in a lot of arguments in the show.

During the almost four minutes of the trailer, several scenes of the wedding of Teresa Guidice and Luis Ruelas appear, in which the Gorgas are noticeably missing. However, the happy scenes soon turn into arguments.

Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer: Luis Ruelas VS Joe Gorga?

If there is something that will never be lacking in Real Housewives of New Jersey, it is the dramatic scenes between cast members. During season 12 – dubbed a season of lots of drama – chaos, and tension rose between the Housewives and their husbands.

On December 21, a new trailer for the upcoming season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was released – and of course, drama became their number one thing to look forward to.

Though scenes showed the awaited wedding between Teresa and Luis, their reception later turned into chaotic scenes of arguments between each other.

Newlywed Teresa claimed her brother Joe and wife Melissa Gorga were not happy in their marriage, causing the duo to gang up against the Housewive. Later scenes show Luis standing up for his wife and having a heated argument with his brother-in-law.

“I’m gonna f****** punch him in the face because I got nothing to f****** lose,” Ruelas screams in anger walking towards Joe.

The trailer ended with the two men facing off each other, as Guidice screamed, “Oh my God!”

Fans are excited about the drama

Minutes after the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s trailer dropped, many of its loyal viewers expressed their excitement.

Putting all the drama aside, many have been tuning in since their beginnings, and have seen all the Housewives go through different stages of their lives – physically, emotionally, and romantically.

One wrote: “Looks like it’s going to be a great season on housewives can’t wait to watch.”

Another commented: “I wish they could make up and be brother and sister without letting the spouses get in between them, but I’m ready for the new season.”

“Can’t wait! They always bring it, a third viewer said.

A fourth viewer followed: “AND THAT’S HOW IT’S DONE! Jersey NEVER disappoints.”

Two newcomers: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will not only be seeing the OG cast but also the addition of two new cast members: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

By the looks of the trailer, Danielle enters the season having a difficult relationship with her brother. However, she now uses her experience to set peace between Teresa, Melisa, and Gorga… But will she succeed?

On the other hand, Rachel is friends with both Melissa and Frank Catania’s beau, Brittany. The two also became friends as her stepson Jaiden and Melissa’s son Gino are good friends.

“Two newbies look entertaining and are both VERY JERSEY! Excited for this new season and a fresh start!” a fan wrote.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO ON FEBRUARY 7 AT 8/7C

