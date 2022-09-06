









RHONJ star Margaret Josephs has been left “heartbroken” after her ex-husband Jan died unexpectedly last week – just days before his 75th birthday.

The reality star announced the tragic news her former partner had died before his birthday on Monday.

She took to Instagram to update fans with the devastating news as she explained a “piece of us died with him”.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs’ tribute to ex-husband after he dies

Margaret shared a black and white photo of her ex-husband from his younger years.

She also opened up over a conversation they had the night before he died, and called him an “amazing” father.

She wrote: “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday, he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him.

“We are heartbroken.

“The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other. We spoke every day, he was my family.

“Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally, he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.

“I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites, but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy Birthday, my angel”.

Tributes and condolences pour in

Celebrities and fans sent over condolences and tributes in the comment section over the tragic news.

Branwyn Windhamburke wrote: “Sending you all my love and light,” with a heart emoji

Co-star Doleores Catania penned: “Happy heavenly birthday Jan. I hear the oldies playing from here”.

Dorinda Medley added: “What a beautiful photo. My heart is sad for you and your family. We love you”.

Jackie Schenider said: “Happy birthday, Jan. I know he was so loved”.

One fan commented: “This breaks my heart. But what a wonderful, beautiful tribute to him!”.

A second added: “Sending you and the family my deepest condolences”.

Margaret Josephs and Jan’s timeline

The reality star married Jan, who had three children aged eight to 16 previously – in 1994. The couple share a son together, Spencer.

Margaret has opened up before over her affair with her current husband, Joe Benigno, contributed to her breaking up with Jan. She said it caused tension in her relationships with her children.

Page Six claims an insider says: They have healed and all came together this past week to celebrate Jan’s life”.

Margaret, who divorced Jan back in 2013, married Joe, 68, the same year.

“I’m sorry the way it went down,” the star told People in 2018.

“But no one leaves a happy marriage.”

“Our marriage was way over before Joe walked in the picture,” she added.

“Jan knows what happened, and we’re good friends … we’re still a team.”

