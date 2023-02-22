Melissa Gorga told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Louie Ruelas ‘twisted’ her words on her podcast, claiming that he misinterpreted what she meant about his family.

RHONJ is no short of drama and the drama between sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice doesn’t seem to have calmed down after all these seasons.

We take a look into what Melissa said on the podcast, and the comments made between Melissa Gorga and Teresa’s partner Louie Ruelas.

In a game of ‘Rumor Spill’ Andy Cohen asked Melissa Gorga for her reaction on Louie Ruelas bringing up her podcast comments, claiming Terea’s kids wouldn’t have eaten without her and Joe.

In response, Melissa said: “Twisted, that’s not what I meant by it.” But what exactly did Melissa say on her on her “On Display” podcast?

“Joe [Giudice] needed to make money on that show (Teresa Checks In) and he needed someone to film with, and here we were that jumped in.”

Joe Gorga then added that Teresa’s daughters “would not still be living in that house and have food” if they hadn’t stepped in.

Teresa’s daughter, Gabriella dubbed Melissa and Joe’s claims as “hurtful” because that was a “sensitive time.”

“Especially when it’s not true,” Gabriella said. “Credit shouldn’t be given where it’s not earned. That affects me directly, so it’s something that I take to heart.”

Melissa responded to only ever seeing the kids on camera

Following on from the podcast comments, Andy asked Melissa if it was true that she and Joe only ever showed up to the kids when the cameras were rolling.

It came after Gia’s comments on the most recent RHONJ episode.

“The only times we really saw them was when we were on camera together,” Gia claimed in a confessional. “I really can’t remember any other time when I saw them.”

However, Melissa said it hurts to even hear that. Andy then turned to the audience to ask Uncle Joe for his reaction, to which he pointed to Melissa and said: “exactly what she said.”

Melissa and Theresa are ‘hopeful’ the cousins will see each other more despite feud

Teresa appeared on Andy Cohen’s show a week before, and the host revealed that the two were speaking about the sister-in-law’s children’s relationships with each other.

Andy revealed that Teresa was very hopeful that they would all get together now that they’re older and the girls can drive.

Mellissa responded that she’s also hopeful that the children will see each other more.

Mellissa Gorge has three children, Antonia (17), Gino (15), and Joey (12).

Teresa has four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK