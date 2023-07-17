The Real Housewives of New York are back, but this season, the cast may look a little different as we’re graced with a whole bunch of newbies, including Brynn Whitfield. Upon seeing the Housewives’ lavish lifestyle, fans are curious to know more about RHONY Brynn’s net worth, as well as her ethnicity, so we took a closer look into the star.

Although Brynn Whitfield is appearing on Bravo‘s RHONY, she’s not actually a wife. In fact, she’s single, but states that she’s a “trophy wife in training.” She’s already become a fave amongst viewers, and we’re sure she’s set to provide TV gold as the series progresses.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

RHONY: Brynn Whitfield’s net worth explored

Brynn Whitfield’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million dollars, as per Distracitify, which is impressive for someone of Brynn’s age, as she and Erin are two of the youngest on RHONY.

It also means she could buy a private island and still have cash left over!

The star has a high-flying career in marketing, where much of her net worth is expected to come from. Her LinkedIn profile states she “has a wealth of experience working on award-winning campaigns for global brands of the largest companies.”

She’s worked with clients such as Shell Oil, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and technology unicorns, and her career highlights include “playing a pivotal role on the PR team responsible for the successful launch of the viral Dove® Sketches video.”

The Dove Sketches video has racked up a massive 70 million views on YouTube, as audience say it ‘brought them to tears.’

As of present, the Purdue University graduate’s profile states she’s working as a freelance Marketing Communications Consultant, and has been for 11 months.

The RHONY star owns her narrative as a bi-racial woman

Although Brynn Whitfield hasn’t spoken much about her ethnicity, the RHONY states in her Bravo bio that her Grandma “taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman, and the true meaning of hard work.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star embraces her gorgeous natural curly locks on the ‘gram, as she joked: “The bigger the hair, the closer to God.”

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to compliment her natural hair, as one wrote: “Yaaas finally you know I love curly Brynnie the best.”

RHONY fans call Brynn ‘a star’

As fans meet Brynn and the rest of the Housewives for the first time, of course, they took to social media to share their first impressions of the gang, as many called her a ‘star’.

WATCH RHONY ON BRAVO FROM JULY 16 AT 9/8C