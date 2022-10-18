









Real Housewives of New York City is getting ready to welcome seven new stars to the Bravo show, including entrepreneur Ubah Hassan, who took it upon herself to turn her love of spice into a hot sauce company.

It’s certainly getting hot in here, as Ubah, who fled to Kenya with her dad and brother at a young age before making the big move to Canada, is preparing to bring sass, drive and some serious gossip to the upcoming RHONY series.

From her net worth to whether she has a partner in New York, Reality Titbit has found out all there is to know about Ubah. We can tell the story of how she was once spotted by a photographer, which is where it all began.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for UNITAS

Meet RHONY’s Ubah Hassan

Ubah, 35, is a Somali-Canadian model. In 1994, she immigrated to Seattle under a sponsorship but her mother and siblings were unable to join her. Her mother remarried and moved the remaining family to Norway.

She was spotted in a park in Canada by a photographer, and was subsequently signed with Click Model Management in New York City. There, she started doing photoshoots and walking fashion runways.

In May 2008, Ubah was featured as Model.com’s model of the week, and it wasn’t long before she became the face of Ralph Lauren’s Spring Summer 09 campaign the following year.

Ubah has also done work with other top designers, including Oscar de la Renta, Rachel Roy, Malan Breton, Betsey Johnson, and Gucci. Now, she is signed to Richard’s International Model Management in Vancouver.

Her hot sauce firm and net worth

Ubah was already well-known as a model, but she made sure to kickstart her own passion by launching a hot sauce company of her own. She is the owner of UBAHHOT, a food firm she started up from scratch.

The new venture began earlier in 2022 when she realised she wanted to help cut down cooking time and make boring food delicious. The gourmet hot sauce includes habanero hot, fresno mild and serrano medium flavours.

Fans can buy the entire hot sauce collection for $59.99 on the website. It began with taking small batches of the Yellow Tanzanite Habeñero hot to dinner parties and watching it light up the palates of friends and family at the table.

It is even a favorite sauce in Oprah Winfrey’s cupboard! As a result of Ubah’s successful biz and many years of modelling, she is now worth at least $1.5M, All Famous Birthday reports.

Does Ubah have a partner?

Ubah does not have a partner or husband at the time of writing. She is a self-made entrepreneur who tends to focus on her business and modelling, or filming for RHONJ!

She doesn’t have any children either, but is incredibly close to her niece. Growing up, Ubah fled war-torn Somalia for Kenya with her father and brother, but her mother did not go with them.

If she wasn’t busy modelling for her career, Ubah would be working as a chef, as revealed to The Fashion Spot, and she’s pretty close to it with her hot sauce company!

Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

