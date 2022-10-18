RHONY: Sai De Silva's net worth skyrocketed once she entered the digital space











Sai De Silva is the new cast member of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) whose net worth has been boosting ever since she entered the digital space.

Fans had been waiting to hear some news about the new season of the show and after a long wait, we finally have an official announcement about what to expect.

With a whole new cast member, we are here to let you know a bit more about one of the latest additions.

READ MORE: RHONY star Erin Dana Lichy and her attorney husband are a successful power couple

Photo by Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for Diesel

Who is Sai De Silva?

Sai is a social media influence and the creative director of Scout the City. She started off in the industry with her blog and soon it turned into an online lifestyle magazine that helped people learn more about the way of living.

A mother of two, Sai also makes it a point to engage viewers with her family content while being vocal about their ups and downs.

On her official website, Sai reveals she has a daughter named London Scout (the blog is named after her) and a son named Rio Dash. She is a Puerto Rican, Brazilian, and Cuban, and is very proud of her rich heritage.

What’s her net worth?

As per Gossip Next Door, Sai has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has been working in the digital space for a long time and has a great social media following.

At present, she has 385k followers on her Instagram, 50.7k on YouTube, and 134.7 followers on TikTok. Overall, most of her content revolves around fashion, lifestyle, and her everyday shenanigans.

Opening up more about her life before the digital space. Sai revealed she worked as a bartender for eight years while also making content for her digital platform.

At the same time, she owned a fashion accessory company and I was a social media strategist. However, it all came to a halt once she got her blog started. Now, she is utilizing her platform and climbing the success ladder.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What to expect from her in the new season

Speaking to Page Six, Sai dropped some details on what fans can expect from her. She said: “I’m going to bring a little bit of sass, some New York spunk, which I feel is really great for TV.”

She further added: “New York is the capital of the world in my opinion, and if you’re not from here, you always want to visit, and I want to portray and show that on camera.”

WATCH RHONY ON BRAVO IN 2023

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK