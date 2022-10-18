









Erin Dana Lichy is joining The Real Housewives of New York City for season 14. Before she has even made her Bravo debut, the home renovator and design firm owner is raking in the money with her very own business.

Alongside her attorney husband, who owns a law business, Erin’s family lifestyle is super luxurious just like her fellow RHONY cast members. They live in Tribeca together with their three children.

So, just what else is there to know about Erin? We already know that both her and her husband are a total power couple, but just how did they become so successful? Reality Titbit has the ultimate lowdown.

Meet RHONY’s Erin Dana Lichy

Erin became a real estate agent at 19 and owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl. One of five siblings in an Israeli family, she is now a New Yorker who was raised in Manhattan growing up.

The mom-of-three is also a top estate agent for New York City and the Hamptons-based real estate firms Douglas Elliman and The Eklund and Gomes Team, where she works alongside running her own biz.

A designer, developer, and seasoned apartment flipper, Erin is now joining RHONY for season 14 as one of seven new housewives. It all started when she was born into a real estate family that has over four decades of experience.

Her business and net worth

Erin’s love of new construction and building lead her to receive a Masters from NYU in Sustainable Real Estate Development. After graduating, she then launched a fashion company with her attorney husband.

When re-entering the real estate world four years later with the Eklund and Gomes team of Douglas Elliman, the #1 team in the nation, she realised she wanted to combine her passion for real estate and fashion – and Homegirl began.

The Homegirl website states the goal of the business, which reads:

The trend forecasting and market research Erin learned in the fashion industry beautifully combine with her insight into real estate market needs as a broker and her understanding of construction as a developer, giving Erin the unique ability to help individual investors design a gorgeous home that can make them money just a few years down the line.

As of 2022, Gossip Next Door reports that Erin has an above $1 million net worth. This mainly comes from her job as a real estate salesperson, and it’s not just the RHONY star but her husband that is worth a huge amount…

Meet Erin’s husband Abraham

Abraham Lichy is an attorney and owner of Lichy Law. Also a New Yorker like Erin, the company founder, who has been through the start-up process himself, has a passion for advising early stage start-ups and growth-oriented people.

He graduated from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 2010, five years after securing his BA in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A year after graduation, Abraham passed his law bar exams!

When he isn’t busy working, Abraham is spending time with his family or playing music with his brothers for their band, Lichy Nuts. He also loves DJing, reading fantasy adventure books and long-distance running.

