Jenna Lyons joins the cast of RHONY as they go on their season 14 reboot, and has previously opened up about her genetic disease, Incontinentia Pigmenti, also known as Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome.

The former president of J Crew’s condition came up to the other girls in episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New York, when the girls were modelling their lingerie. Lyons then revealed she had a rare genetic disorder, which was the reason she never showed any skin. We take a closer look at the Bravo star’s disorder, and what she’s said about it in the past.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

RHONY star Jenna Lyons suffers from Incontinentia Pigmenti

Incontinentia Pigmenti is a rare genetic disorder that largely impacts skin, teeth, and hair.

As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, skin symptoms change with time and begin with a blistering rash in infancy, followed by wart-like skin growths.

Into adulthood, the growths are said to become swirled light patches.

Recently, Lyons opened up about her fake hair and teeth with Whoopi Goldberg and the gang on ABC‘s The View.

“All my teeth are fake. I paid a lot of money for them,” she joked. “My hair is also fake. I can take it off. It’s like a hat. It’s not a wig.”

“My eyelashes are fake. I have no eyebrows, and I also have scars all over my skin,” she continued.

Jenna now owns her own fake eyelash brand, Love Seen.

The RHONY star’s genetic disorder is why she went into fashion

Jenna Lyons also revealed on The View that without her disease, she may not be in the successful position she’s in today. The star is an icon in fashion and is known as the “woman who dresses America.”

“I was really conscious. It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion. I wanted to look better. I was constantly trying to find ways to fit in,” she explained.

She then went on to create a range of her fake eyelashes, Love Seen. The star revealed she was trying to get eyelashes that looked good on her, however, they all looked huge.

“I couldn’t find what I wanted, so I created a line of lashes that aren’t as over-the-top,” the fashion designer said.

Jenna Lyons is the first openly gay New York Housewife

The 55-year-old is the first openly gay New York Housewive, which she admitted was “shocking.”

She’s currently dating photographer Cass Bird, and fans are loving the representation on the show.

The designer was outed by the New York Post after being seen at an “intimate dinner” with another woman, as she recently opened up to the other Housewives.

Fans rushed to social media to show their support for Jenna.

“Jenna Lyons telling her coming out story was so bittersweet but glad she came out winning on the other end,” wrote one.

“It angered me but happy for her,” penned another.