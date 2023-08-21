Schitts Creek actress Emily Hampshire made a brief cameo in the latest episode of RHONY, during which Jenna Lyons revealed they nearly dated.

Jenna Lyons is known as the former president of J Crew, and now reality star thanks to The Real Housewives Of New York City. Since leaving the fashion industry, the businesswoman has transitioned into the beauty sector with her false eyelash brand, LoveSeen, and interior design.

The 55-year-old is a designer for The Expert, a site dedicated to connecting top interior designers with homeowners.

Fans saw a glimpse into her role on the latest Bravo episode, showing Jenna and her celebrity client: Schitts Creek actress Emily Hampshire. Their relationship goes beyond business, however; in fact, they almost became a couple.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Emily made an unexpected cameo on the latest RHONY website via video call during Jenna Lyons’ business meeting. The Canadian actress gave “studious vibes” in her red sweater and crisp white shirt as she discussed furniture plans for her cottage located outside of Toronto.

It turns out, Lyons and Hampshire met about two years ago after being set up for a date. “We didn’t have a love connection, but we had a friend connection,” Jenna said on the show. Hampshire reached out to Lyons for her interior designer expertise, and their friendship “snowballed” from there.

Her cameo also provided some airtime for Jenna’s lash collection: the Chapelwaite star was sporting a design named Troi, prompting Lyon to gush about Emily’s support over the years.

“Emily’s been one of my biggest supporters,” Jenna explained. “She’s like, ‘Send them to me, I’ll do an unboxing, and I’ll wear them, and I’ll give them to my makeup artist.’ It’s really meaningful.”

Who is Jenna Lyons dating now?

Lyons is currently dating photographer and filmmaker Cass Bird.

Speaking on why she has never discussed her romance on TV, Jenna explained: “My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I’ve done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that.”

She previously dated Courtney Crangi for six years until 2017. It was her first public relationship since a 2011 article revealed Lyons’ identity as a lesbian woman before she publically announced it herself.

The fashion designer is mom to son Beckett Lyons Mazeau, who she shares with her ex-husband, artist Vincent Mazeau. They broke up in 2011 after 19 years together.