The Real Housewives of New York are back, but this time with a whole new cast, including social influencer and fashion blogger, Sai De Silva. As the newbie embarks on her Housewives journey, fans are curious to know more about the star including her husband, net worth, ethnicity, and children.

Sai De Silva is joined alongside Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield as they reboot the Bravo show for season 14. Let’s take a closer look at Sai De Silva, and why we may not see her husband making an appearance anytime soon.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for School of American Ballet

Sai De Silva’s husband ‘likes his privacy’

Sai has been married to her husband David Craig for around 14 years since getting married in 2009 in a private ceremony.

David himself is a private guy, who likes to stay out of the public eye, which Silva has spoken about in her blog. She answered the question: “Why does your husband not make an appearance on your blog or social platforms?”

“He likes his privacy. In a world where we share everything, it’s nice to have something that is private in my life,” she noted.

“It keeps my sanity and I also think having a little mystery is fun. However, he is very involved when it comes to his family and I think he should win an award for Father of the Year!”

Many studies have looked at social media and relationship satisfaction. One in 2018 found that Those who felt social media played a big role in their lives tended to find their romantic relationships less satisfying. It looks like the expert’s rule is working for Sai!

David Craig and Sai De Silva have two children together, a daughter, London Scout, and a son, Rio Dash.

Sai De Silva’s net worth

Sai De Silva’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, as per the US Sun.

The Real Housewives Of New York star is expected to have multiple incomes, including her fashion blog, Scout The City, which was named after her daughter, London Scout.

She also has over 50k subscribers over on her YouTube channel where she shares videos about family, fashion, and beauty. The star describes her content as: “glamourous with a side of chaos and humor.”

Her Instagram account also has 406k followers, which we’re sure is set to rise even further as she graces our TV screens!

The RHONY newbie on her ethnicity

Sai De Silva’s ethnicity is Puerto Rican, Brazilian, and Cuban. In her blog, the fashion influencer states that she can relate to her Puerto Rican side most.

“My family is very proud”, she said on the matter.

For those who want to get to know Sai even more after her debut on RHONY, she can be found on Instagram @scoutthecity where she describes herself as a “Funny fashion girl w/ 2 sidekick kids.”