For years, rumors have been swirling on RHOP about a mystery man nicknamed ‘Blue Eyes.’ As season 7 of the show airs, it seems that despite never being revealed, Blue Eyes is still being talked about.

After Karen Huger claimed Robyn Dixon’s wedding was “fake,” Robyn whipped out a photo of Blue Eyes on her phone and showed the rest of the group.

Real Housewives Of Potomac star Robyn exclaimed: “This is Blue Eyes ya’ll.”

Let’s take a look at what’s been said about the mystery man and his connection to Karen.

RHOP Blue Eyes storyline continues

Any Real Housewives Of Potomac fans will have heard of Blue Eyes in previous seasons. The mystery man connected to Karen has been a recurring topic on the Bravo show.

Fans of the show took to Twitter on January 15 to say the ladies had been talking about Blue Eyes since season 1 and that, at this point, he may as well give his side of the story at a reunion.

However, other RHOP fans tweeted that the Blue Eyes storyline was “tired” and “old.”

Who is Blue Eyes?

Although Blue Eyes’ real identity hasn’t been revealed on RHOP, he is said to be Karen’s driver or bodyguard. Some of Karen’s co-stars have publicly spoken about their understanding of who he is and how he and Karen know one another.

When Ashley Darby was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018, she said her stepson had seen Blue Eyes and Karen “canoodling.”

It has been suggested throughout the seasons of RHOP that the mystery man is Karen’s “lover,” however, she has always denied the claims.

Speaking at the RHOP reunion in 2017, Charrisse Jackson Jordan said: “People say you have a boyfriend. Do I talk about that? Blue Eyes or whatever his name is.”

Monique Samuels said on Bravo TV in 2017: “Who knows if it’s true? That remains to be seen. I have met a blue-eyed gentleman that I thought was her driver but then she said security, so maybe he’s her security driver. I have met Blue Eyes actually a few of us have met him before.”

Karen has been married for years

Despite rumors swirling around her marriage, Karen is still going strong with her husband, Ray.

She and Ray tied the knot in 2016. Throughout the RHOP seasons, the couple have been through some highs and lows but Karen has often been transparent about their relationship including how they dealt with quarantine.

Fansided previously reported: “Karen admitted that there was a blue-eyed person in her life, but he wasn’t a lover.”

In 2018, Karen was also said to be setting Charrisse up on a date with Blue Eyes, which would make it more obvious that she hadn’t had a romantic involvement with the blue-eyed man.

