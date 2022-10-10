RHOP fans struggle to cope over Robyn's dramatic reaction to Ashley's divorce











The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 has kicked off with a bang. RHOP fans were shocked as Robyn Dixon discusses the status of Ashley Darby’s divorce and her relationship with husband Michael Darby.

Season 12 of Real Housewives Of Beverly concluded last week, marking the end of the Lisa Rinna vs Kathy Hilton fiasco and the meltdown-that-must-not-be-named – for now. The Potomac housewives have stepped in with season 7 to fill the void. It started with RHOP’s Ashley Darby giving an insight into her divorce from husband Michael – and Robyn had something to say.

The other housewives, however, had a few things to say about Ashley’s situation particularly when it came to her purchasing a home with her soon-to-be-ex. And they didn’t say it to her face.

Ashley Darby is going house-hunting with her soon-to-be ex

Screenshot from official Hayu Youtube channel – Gizelle confronts Ashley about her divorce | Season 7 | Real Housewives of Potomac

Chatting with Karen Huger, Robyn, and Gizelle Bryant during their picnic date, Ashley divulged further information about the current state of her divorce.

The yoga instructor cited their sexual compatibility as the cause of the breakdown. “It’s been about four months now,” she admitted to her fellow housewives, before recounting an incident in Miami.

“There was a lady who was very interested in me,” she detailed. “Michael was interested in that situation and I didn’t want that.” Ashley previously admitted to having an “unconventional” marriage, claiming she “related to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’ situation a little more than I’d like to admit.”

“I don’t think Michael heard ‘No’ [to monogamy], I think he heard, ‘Not right now,'” she added in a confessional.

Despite plans to divorce, Ashley, 34 continued to reveal they’re in the process of purchasing a house together in their LLC. Cambridge Dictionary defines a limited liability company as a business structure that prevents owners from being personally liable for the company’s financial losses and debts.

“That’s both of you?” Gizelle asked, which Ashley confirmed.

The housewives made it clear that “it’s not a divorce”, which they deemed should be a complete cut-off.

Later in the episode, Robyn discussed the topic with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. They joked and claimed Ashley wanted attention with her unconventional house-hunting decision.

“I don’t know, they tend to have these stories,” Charrisse added, in reference to the constant speculation over their marriage since season 1.

RHOP fans call out Robyn after her reaction to Ashley’s situation

The reality star announced their split in April. They noted that they are at “very different stages” in their lives with “different future goals.”

The Darby’s are co-parenting their two sons, Dean and Dylan, and are seemingly on good terms. Ashley wished him a happy Father’s Day, admitting she was thankful.

“Robyn needs to sit this whole ‘your divorce isn’t making sense’ conversation out,” a fan advised. “You literally live with your ex-husband.”

Robyn legally split from Juan in 2012 but continued living together for the sake of their children. They eventually reconciled and became engaged a second time in 2019.

“Robyn saying she wouldn’t buy a house with someone she divorced when she divorced Juan but lived with him still even after the divorce,” another viewer echoed.

Before a third added: “Is Robyn dead a** with this second guessing of Ashley? She’s lived in the same house as her ex-husband the entire time we’ve known her.”

The RHOP fans have shown no mercy, and it’s only episode 1.

