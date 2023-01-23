The RHOP ladies are back and this week the drama seems to center on Juan Dixon’s ‘girlfriend,’ who Karen thinks looks like Karen!

The girls are on a trip to Mexico and the trip is anything but relaxing. Of course Robyn confronts Juan about the rumors over the phone and things get more heated than the Mexican sun.

We take a look at the drama that went down over Juan Dixon’s ‘girlfriend.’

Karen claims Juan Dixon has a ‘secret girlfriend’

Karen Huger claimed Robyn’s finance, basketball coach Juan Dixon, is secretly dating a “blonde woman.” Not only that, Ashley tells Robyn: “What she said is Juan has this girlfriend who looks like Karen.”

Ashley also told Robyn that Karen told her Juan had been dating this woman for years and was in Georgetown with her all the time.

“Like they walk down the streets holding hands and stuff and she thinks you know about it,” Ashley said.

Of course Robyn phoned Juan and things got very heated. One fan tweeted: “Why is Juan Dixon screaming like this?”

Robyn pulls out picture of ‘Blue eyes’

Of course, the infamous blue eyes made an ‘appearance’ and, to get back at Karen, Robyn took out a picture of ‘blue eyes’ to show the whole group. She claimed people had been sending pictures of Karen with a blue-eyed man in a Las Vegas bar.

Blue Eyes’ real identity hasn’t been revealed on RHOP but the storyline of Karen’s ‘mystery man’ has been circulating Potomac for years.

However, these rumors appear to be nothing but fluff as Karen is married and still going strong with husband Ray.

Fans react to Juan Dixon’s ‘girlfriend’

Of course, RHOP fans took to Twitter to discuss the drama and the Juan Dixon ‘girlfriend’ rumors. Some can’t get over the sketch created by Bravo of the ‘Karen look-a-like’:

One fan joked: “Juan Dixon hates Potomac but Potomac loves Juan Dixon.”

