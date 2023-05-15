RHOP cast member Ashley Darby said she was “super bummed” to have to quarantine after infection and not see her children on Mother’s Day.

The reality star took to her Instagram to reveal that she had to spend Mother’s Day under quarantine because of a “pink eye” she recently got.

Ashley shared a fun dancing video on Instagram to shake off the symptoms while many of her fans flooded her post with messages and reactions.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ashley Darby was under quarantine for “pink eye”

It was an eventful Mother’s Day for Bravo star Ashley as she was forced to spend the day quarantining at home after she got a “pink eye”.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star wrote that she was “super bummed” not to see her children, mother, and grandmother on Mother’s Day, which was celebrated on Sunday, May 14 in the US.

“Welp, I’m in quarantine for this pink eye from the kids’ school,” Ashley revealed in her Instagram post. “I was super bummed because I wanted to see my mom and grandma today, but c’est la vie. I got to see my littles briefly and from a distance earlier today.”

Pink eye, which is known as conjunctivitis, is usually caused by an infection or allergy and makes your eyes red, itchy, and sore.

Ashley’s fans react to quarantine post

Many of Ashley’s followers wished her a speedy recovery and some of them said that pink eye is a common symptom “going around” adults in the US at this time.

“It’s going around adults,” one fan commented. “My husband and sister just had it and we live in a different State than my sister so it’s spreading.”

“They say the newer variant of Covid is [the] pink eye!” another person wrote, even though Ashley hasn’t confirmed if her infection was related to Covid.

“Pink eye is the worst, feel better and Happy Mother’s Day!” a third fan added.

Ashley pens a post to her kids on Mother’s Day

In another Instagram picture, Ashley penned a heartfelt post on Mother’s Day and shared an adorable selfie with her two kids.

“Thank you for choosing me, Dean, and Dylan. I prayed for this love & I cherish it every single day. Happy Mother’s Day beauties,” she wrote.

The reality star shares two kids, Dean Michael Darby and Dylan Matthew Darby, with her ex-husband, Michael Darby.

Ashley gave birth to Dean on July 7, 2019. Dylan was born on March 2, 2021, after she confirmed her pregnancy in September 2020 with a picture of Dean wearing a shirt that read: I’m Gonna Be a Big Brother.”.