Bravo fans want to know more about Mia Thornton’s businesses and net worth in 2023.

After a drama-filled season 7, which premiered on October 9, 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s finale is officially a-go on Sunday, February 19.

Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, and the rest of the ladies are all dressed to the nines in blue gowns as Andy Cohen gets all the gossip at the reunion.

Let’s take a look at Mia Thornton’s businesses and net worth as she rounds off her second RHOP season.

Mia has been married over 10 years

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia joined the show for season 6 in 2021.

She and her husband, Gordon, have been married for over 10 years in 2023. They are parents to three children, Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana reports Bustle.

With almost 300k followers on Instagram, she can be found at @mrsmiathornton.

The Thorntons’ business

As the RHOP season 7 reunion comes around, Mia discusses how she and her husband “lost control of their businesses,” per the episode description.

Mia updates the group of ladies, and Andy, on her financial situation at the RHOP reunion.

Judging by Mia’s Instagram bio, she’s still running two businesses – a luxury beauty and wellness brand called Amilleon London and The Joint Chiropractic which operates in over 850 locations.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Mia and Gordon Thornton’s net worth

As Mia speaks at the reunion about her and Gordon’s businesses and financial situation, many Bravo fans may be wondering what their net worth is.

Famous People estimates Gordon’s net worth at $100 million.

Mia’s net worth, according to Popular Net Worth, is $5 million. The RHOP star took to Instagram on January 5, 2023, to say that she and her family had moved into a rental property. She captioned the post: “…due to unforeseen circumstances, our big space got cut short.”

Speaking at the RHOP season 7 reunion, Mia said that she “still owns” her stake in the Joint Chiropractic company.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC AT 8 PM ON BRAVO ON SUNDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK