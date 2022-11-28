The Real Housewives across all of the shows pretty much spend their days looking flawless from head to toe. And, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are back in 2022 with season 7 and they’re looking better than ever. Fans want to know more about Mia from RHOP before surgery.

Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, and co are all back for season 7 which kicked off on October 9.

Mia Thornton was a newcomer to RHOP in season 6, so in 2022 it’s only her second season as a Real Housewife. Although Mia is a relatively new cast member, she’s right in the thick of the drama during season 7.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Mia was an RHOP newcomer in 2021

Joining the Real Housewives of Potomac cast in 2021 was 37-year-old Mia Thornton.

She is a mother of three and has been married to her husband, Gordon, for over 10 years.

Mia is an entrepreneur and multi-clinic franchise owner, per her Bravo bio.

She’s now 38 years old and can be found on Twitter at @mrsmiathornton.

Has Mia Thornton had surgery?

Mia Thornton is a businesswoman as well as a reality TV star. She runs a skincare and cosmetics brand called Amilleon London.

Given that Mia is a fan of cosmetics and beauty, many of her followers may wonder whether she’s opted for any kind of enhancements herself.

Bravo TV reports that she said she’s had “everything done” and “owns it.”

Speaking on RHOP, she said: “I get my Botox every four weeks, I get fillers, I have my lips, [boobs done], I had a tummy tuck… I had my a** done…”

RHOP fans want to see Mia before surgery

Unlike many reality TV stars, Mia has been extremely open about the surgeries she has had.

Mia’s Facebook page gives her fans a throwback at what she looked like in her younger days.

Some of Mia’s photos go back over 15 years ago and she’s clearly a natural beauty.

Speaking to The Jasmine Brand in 2021, Mia is reportedly planning on getting some of her plastic surgery “undone.”

She said: “As of recently, I have realized that instead of always trying to add more, I’ve actually started to take away. Like I’m getting things removed. Because I’m feeling more comfortable because I’m not hiding in my body anymore”

Mia continues “Like I had told my story, and everywhere I go people are like ‘Thank you.’ And now I’m like ‘Okay, I can start unleashing her. I can take the lips out, I can take my cheekbones out, I can go back down a boob size. So I’m starting to undo things and really [start] working on what’s most important, which is the inside.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know