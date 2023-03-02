Real Housewives Of Potomac star, Michael Darby is allegedly taking action against Candiace Dillard Bassett following an explosive feud in the latest season of the reality series.

Candiace and Darby’s feud is nothing new, but their long-standing beef has been taken to a whole new level. As Ashley Darby’s husband is now suing Candiace over comments she made on the show.

Candiace didn’t hold back during one of her recent arguments with Ashley but the comments could have landed her in murky waters.

Real Housewives star Michael Darby sues Candiace Dillard Bassett

Darby is taking Bassett to court for defamation of character after she made claims on the reality show that he offered cash to be intimate with another man. The RHOP star insists her allegations are false, according to legal documents, obtained by TMZ.

In a November 2022 episode, Candiace tells Ashley: “Your husband likes to leave you and go to a man named [censored]’s house.” She continues to talk about nsfw topics and made further claims about Michael.

The real estate executive claims that he has previously sent Candiace a cease and desist regarding her comments. Darby is now requesting $2 million in damages as he alleges that she has not yet retracted her claims.

Candiace, Michael, and Ashley haven’t responded to the lawsuit publicly.

Wendy Osefo’s ‘burn session’ ends in disaster

During season seven, episode six, fans watched Wendy Osefo’s – who has an estimated $1.5 million net worth – “burn session” unfold into a roasting session. The episode aired on Bravo on November 20. Wendy held a group event with the aim of everyone taking accountability for their actions. Instead, it sparked some confrontation.

Michael’s estranged wife initially claimed Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, flirted with her friend Deborah at an event. The show then cut to footage of Chris and Deborah chatting. This resulted in Candiace hitting back at Ashley, targeting her husband.

Ashely and Candiace’s strained relationship explored

Whilst Ashley has previously told Fox 5 that her friendship with Dillard is “a work in progress,” Dillard doesn’t seem to want to put the work in.

Not only did she call her co-star a “flop” in December 2022, but she recently told Andy Cohen that Ashley “just needs to shut the bleep up.”

