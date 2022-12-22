The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) has been full of drama this season but this time fans are confused about Lisa Barlow’s SEC filing. To refresh your memory, the topic caused a big feud between Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks.

Meredith and Jen told Heather and Angie that Lisa had carried out an “SEC filing” on her tequila business because she had no money. Meredith claimed the SEC filing she was referring to was public and sent in a DM, while she further claimed Lisa had “crowdfunding for $25,000.”

Of course, word got round and Lisa was furious. We take a look into the alleged “SEC filing” and what Lisa has to say on the matter.

Lisa Barlow’s SEC filing

So, what exactly are SEC filings? Investopedia states: “SEC filings are important regulatory documents required of all public companies to provide key information to investors or potential investors.”

On RHOSLC’s After Show, posted on Bravo’s YouTube channel, Lisa said: “We own multiple businesses and multiple brands. One of the brands we have an SEC filing on is Tequila Ciudad.

“If you understand SEC filings you know the SEC does not file that. It’s not a bad thing, it’s actually a good thing. It means you’re doing the right thing for your business. You’re saying to the government, ‘we did a public offering on our brand and we want you to know we did this, these are the people who participated.'”

Lisa said she worked with investors on a vetted platform to be connected with serious investors and entrepreneurs after her brand took a loss in year two. However, Meredith and Heather weren’t convinced and were wondering why she would go through all that if she could just write a cheque for $25,000. The pair claimed they definitely could.

What is Lisa Barlow’s net worth?

We hear Lisa tell the rest of the cast she’s the richest one on the show – but is that true?

According to CA Knowledge Lisa Barlow is the richest RHOSLC cast member and estimates her net worth at about $5 million.

The money is said to have come from Lisa’s many brands including Vida Tequila, which she owns and operates with husband John Barlow. Lisa also operates marketing company Luxe.

Fans confused over SEC filing drama

Of course the SEC filing got fans talking, as any Housewives drama does. One confused fan created a Reddit thread titled “What is this SEC filing with Lisa Barlow?” They continued: “Does anyone get it?”

Some fans did and one Reddit user came to Lisa’s defense, writing: “It’s technically for Tequila Ciudad, which is separate from Vida. Plus, if I remember correctly, this Tequila Ciudad business is fairly new so I’m not sure what the issue is lol. Lisa also has a marketing company. Meredith needs to be quiet!”

Another penned: “I’m pretty sure it was just looking for investors which is very normal.”

A third person asked: “It’s not her main tequila business, though, so it’s not really reflective of her assets, in my opinion, which makes it a kind of weak insult but I guess you’re supposed to have $25,000 to spare regularly in this crew?”

