RHOSLC: Heather Gay's age revealed - how old is the Bravo star?

The Bravo reality series debuted for the first time on November 11th this year with housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

But as much as viewers are watching the show for the drama and gossip, some people want to find simple details such as the age of cast members.

For example, a lot of viewers wonder how old Heather Gay is. Let’s find out.

Heather Gay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Who is Heather Gay?

Heather Gay is a mother of three daughters, entrepreneur and social media personality.

She runs the cosmetic medical practice Beauty Lab + Laser with her friend and business partner Andrea Nord. The company is valued at over $20 million.

The two met when their children were in the same kindergarten class and though they had different careers, they decided to embark on a mutual business venture and acquired an existing medical practice in 2015.

Beauty Lab + Laser offers injectables, laser treatments, and skincare, among other cosmetic procedures.

Prior to this role, Heather focused on photography and marketing. Since her appearance on RHOSLC, she has amassed a follower count of 71.4k fans.

Heather Gay: Age

Heather is believed to be in her 40s like her friend and business partner Andrea Nord.

Their company’s bio reveals that Heather and Andrea met when their children were in kindergarten, therefore we can assume that their ages are close.

Andrea celebrated her 40th birthday in December this year as seen on her Instagram profile.

Heather is a mother of three teenage daughters, Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and Annabelle, 13.

Heather Gay: Husband

Heather and her husband are divorced. While Heather helps to raise their children, her ex “completely” financially supports them, Bustle writes.

Speaking on the show, Heather previously said: “I am a purebred, pedigreed, pioneer Mormon. I married a Mormon man, I had three Mormon daughters, every descendant in our line is Mormon.”

Heather revealed that she married into a family of “extreme wealth” and explained how she is connected to Howard Hughes, the business magnate and investor.

“I married into a family of extreme wealth,” Heather said. “Howard Hughes comes in, hires my grandfather-in-law as his driver and henchman.

“Howard Hughes loved the Mormons, and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions, so I basically married into Mormon royalty.”

