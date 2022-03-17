











Richard Marx brought a huge wave of nostalgia to RHOC fans when he serenaded the cast, alongside wife Daisy Fuentes. Just a few weeks after appearing on The Goldbergs, he has now made his TV debut on Bravo.

The singer went full strings with his guitar at Terry and Heather Dubrow‘s party, when he sang 1989 song Right Here Waiting. Cast members had to hold back the tears, with Dr. Jen Armstrong particularly moved by the performance.

From his rumored ‘facelift’ to net worth, we’ve got all the details you need on where Richard is today and just how he came to tie the knot with well-known actress Daisy Fuentes.

Fan nostalgia at Richard’s RHOC singalong

When Richard randomly walked up to Heather and Terry Dubrow’s TV show launch party, viewers everywhere were shocked by two discoveries: 1) his marriage to Daisy Fuentes and 2) that he was on RHOC.

Then his performance serenading the show’s cast members had long-time fans totally reliving their memories of listening to the 58-year-old musician’s songs back in the day.

A fan wrote: “Why am I fan girling over Richard Marx!??? The nostalgia! #RHOC.”

Another simply posted: “I mean it’s Richard freaking Marx!!!! #RHOC.”

“I’m singing this song b/c I was a Richard Marx fan too! Wherever you go.. #rhoc,” a Twitter user reacted.

If you watched Reply 1988 you were crying while Richard Marx was singing this song my heart 😭 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/gcRWbpLNwL — win a case, a suze howard stan account (@RHOSuplexCity) March 17, 2022

Richard Marx: Net worth and surgery

Several viewers assume Richard Marx has had a facelift, but in 2014 he claimed that he had “never had it yet.” So it’s possible he could have gone under the knife since then, and considering he is friends with Terry Dubrow, he has access.

He revealed in an interview with Chicago Tribune:

I’m actually flattered when I see people ripping on me for having had plastic surgery. I have not had plastic surgery. Not that I am against it, but I just haven’t had it yet. I look at it as: “I guess I must look good.” If they think I’ve had a face-lift, they should see me first thing in the morning.

The musician, who is worth $25 million, spends his fortune on regular date nights with Daisy, and on dinners out with friends and loved ones. His successful singing career has seen him sell over 30 million albums worldwide!

His marriage with Daisy Fuentes

It was two days before Christmas that Richard Marx married entrepreneur and former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes in Aspen, Colorado, as confirmed on his official Facebook page.

The musician has said he “always had a fascination with” the actress, dating back to the 80s. He reached out to Daisy on Instagram following his separation to ex-wife Cynthia Rhodes, inviting her to attend his concert in Los Angeles.

After dating for six months in 2013, People reports that Daisy called things off after wondering if she was ready for another relationship, but it wasn’t long before they became friends again – which soon turned romantic!

I was today years old when I learned Richard Marx was married to one of the best MTV VJs Daisy Fuentes #RHOC — Ralph Fortier (@RalphFortier) March 17, 2022

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

