After a tumultuous season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies sat down with Andy Cohen to recap everything that went down and now fans are saying that Robyn Dixon is fired from RHOP.

Candiace Dilliard, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and co sat down for the second part of the reunion on February 26. The third and final reunion episode sees the husbands join the set and airs on Bravo on Sunday, March 5.

After many ups and downs during RHOP season 7, Robyn Dixon is rumored to be fired from the show. So, let’s find out more about the Bravolebrity’s current status on RHOP.

Robyn got married during season 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 followed Mia Thornton, Ashely Darby, Karen Huger, and co as they deal with relationship drama, rekindling of friendships, new work ventures, and much more.

One stand-out storyline of season 7 was Robyn Dixon remarrying her long-time husband, Juan Dixon.

The two tied the knot for the second time during the RHOP season 7 finale episode.

However, according to Bravo, cheating rumors have followed Juan and Robyn despite them declaring their love for one another via a second ceremony.

Is Robyn Dixon fired from RHOP?

Following part two of the RHOP reunion airing in February 2023, All About The Tea reports that Robyn was “fired” from the show.

The report states: “…a source tells MediaTakeOut that Robyn Dixon has been fired following her admission that she knew her husband Juan cheated during the pandemic but hid this salacious life event from cameras.”

Forty-three-year-old Robyn spoke with Bravo TV about the cheating rumors linked to herself and her husband in 2023.

Bravo TV reports: “As for why she decided not to bring up the cheating allegations on the show, Robyn had a simple explanation.”

She said: “It was so in the back of my mind. It wasn’t relevant to where we were in that present time.”

Robyn hasn’t publicly spoken about whether she’s been fired at the time of writing. She still features the show name in her Instagram bio, writing: “#RHOP.”

It also isn’t the first time that “firing” rumors have swirled about Robyn. Back in 2021, People confirmed that Robyn hadn’t been fired when rumors were circulating.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Bravo for comment.

Fans say more RHOP stars should be fired

Although rumors are swirling about Robyn being ‘fired’ from RHOP, there are more Bravo stars on the show who fans are suggesting should be axed.

Following part two of the reunion, many RHOP viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote that they want both Robyn and Gizelle to be fired from the show.

Another tweeted: “Anytime Wendy makes a valid point, Robyn goes out of her way to discredit her. I hope she’s demoted/fired.”

More fans simply asked on Twitter if Robyn was going to be fired.

