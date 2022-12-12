Robyn Dixon revealed on The Real Housewives of Potomac that her hair stylist Shirley Gordon is mourning the loss of her sister and brother-in-law, after Charlie and Kyle Savage died following a tragic car accident in May 2022.

During the December 11 episode of RHOP, on season 7 episode 10, a tearful Robyn opened up about her close friend’s loss. Shirley has been the woman behind the reality TV star’s hairstyles for years while on the show.

Fans are now asking about Shirley’s hair stylist and are sending her well wishes. It comes after Kyle Savage and his wife Charlene died after a Range Rover crashed into a pole in May earlier this year.

Photo by Marvin Joseph/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

Meet Robyn Dixon’s hairstylist

Robyn’s longtime hair stylist is Shirley Gordon, who has been the woman behind the RHOP star’s barnet since as far back as 2009 and beyond. She is a celebrity hairdresser from Wheaton, Maryland, who owns Strand Studios.

She is a top stylist for the hair brand Wella, with decades of training and experience under her belt. Shirley is so well-praised for her work that she became the editorial stylist of the year at the North American Hairstyling Awards 2022.

Shirley, one of 12 children, traveled to New York to shoot a Bang Style collection with photographer Roberto Ligresti. After being nominated 14 times at NAHA, she became the first Black woman to win in 2008 and has four wins so far.

Kyle and Charlene Savage

Charlene was one of Shirley’s seven sisters. Charlene died when her and Kyle’s Range Rover crashed into a pole on Annapolis Road, just miles from their home, police said. A friend of the family raised over $100,000 to help their sons.

Their son Kyle Savage Jr., 17, is a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville and is set to attend college in Virginia. His brother Knico Savage, 14, will be a freshman in Olney in 2023.

Kyle came from a large family like Charlene, and the two were married for 17 years. “Their love was, it was so strong and so connected and so perfect for each other. I mean, they blended just beautifully,” sister Linda Hunter told NBC.

Shirley Gordon mourns loss of sister

Shirley is mourning the loss of her sister Charlene Savage and brother-in-law Kyle after a tragic accident in May 2022. The married couple, who left behind two sons, died in a car crash in Bowie, Maryland, NBC Washington reports.

She often shares photos of the couple on her Instagram and reveals she “cries everyday.” On June 2, the month after the accident, Shirley wished Charlene a “happy heavenly birthday” and wrote:

When you popped in that Friday morning, I would have never guessed it was the last time I would hear you say SGeeeee in that Charlie Voice. My twin forever.

Shortly after her sister died, Charlene said she is “at a loss.” Then in July, Shirley shared on Instagram that she misses Kyle and Charlene and declared that she continues to have a “broken heart.”

