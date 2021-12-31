Ryan Serhant isn’t just securing LA property deals but huge paychecks too











Best known for starring on Million Dollar Listing New York, we see real estate broker Ryan Serhant secure several property deals with his clients. So it’s no secret that he gets a massive paycheck in return…

Like the Los Angeles team, including Josh and Heather Altman, Tracy Tutor, Fredrik Eklund and Josh Flagg, he is very busy when it comes to his career. He was ranked #15 out of 100 of the most successful real estate brokers in New York!

Seeing his success on-screen has led fans to question what his net worth is, and just how much he earns. Put it this way: he’s not just securing LA listings but a pretty hefty salary on the side, too.

Ryan Serhant’s real estate career

Ryan is the CEO and founder of New York-based property company Serhant, and cast member on MDLNY.

He also featured on Million Dollar Listing New York spin-off Sell it Like Serhant on Bravo. His mega-brokerage also has an in-house film studio, education arm, marketing division, and technology platform.

The best-selling author and producer, who wrote Big Money Energy, sold over $100 million in property in his first two years as a broker. And just last year, his company sold nearly $1.45 billion worth of homes!

In 2008, Ryan ventured into the New York real estate market.During his first year in real estate, he earned just $9,000 before closing his first major sale of $8.5 millionjust a year later.

By 2012, The Real Deal ranked Ryan #15 out of the 100 most successful agents in New York. It came just two years after he auditioned for MDLNY and was cast as one of three real estate agents featured on the show.

MDLNY: Ryan’s net worth and earnings

Ryan has accumulated a large net worth of $30million during his real estate career. But he didn’t make his money through real estate alone, as reality TV played a part in his sucess.

Cast members on reality shows like MDLNY can make up to $10,000 per episode – on top of his earnings as a broker! The millionaire realtor re-invested in real estate, including his own home, and sells multi-million dollar mansions.

It’s clear that he lives very comfortably, with a recent home renovation totaling at about $2.6million. But pre-MDLNY, Ryan was on well-known TV series As the World Turns, where he played Evan Walsh for 19 episodes.

Although unconfirmed, it’s likely he makes a few million per year after paying his team’s salaries and commissions. This is taking into consideration that his company took home over a billion just last year.

Inside his Brooklyn home and lifestyle

Ryan has his own walk-in wardrobe filled with suits in his Brooklyn townhouse, which he finished renovating earlier this year. The six-story home is located in Boerum Hill, where he lives with his children and wife Emilia Bechrakis.

The couple bought the property for $7.6million in 2018, with an original renovation budget of $1.5 million – which later turned into $2.6million – and included a $150,000 elevator!

Ryan also added new floors and ceilings for $700,000, $180,000 insulation, as well as $40,000 tiles. After several years of hard work, the realtor and his family moved into the place in April 2021.

With ceilings reaching 12 feet and a breath-taking roof space, it looks like the wait was all worth it.

