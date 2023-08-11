Nest Seekers’ Ryan Serhant stars on And Just Like That, a moment on season 2 episode 9 Million Dollar Listing fans were not ready for. The Nest Seekers real estate broker showed a cast member an apartment. Here’s the deets…

The Million Dollar Listing star usually sticks to reality TV, including his own show, Sell It Like Serhant. Now, he’s launched himself into the acting world. However, Ryan Serhant sticks to what he knows in his And Just Like That debut.

Ryan Serhant – And Just Like That

Ryan appeared on season 2 episode 9 of the Sex In The City spin-off. Originally from Million Dollar Listing, he played the role of the realtor that almost caught Seema and the director in flagrante.

He played himself, more specifically ‘Ryan Serhant: Hot-shot realtor,’ for the casting. Ryan gave fans a teaser of the behind the scenes for And Just Like That, in which he received a good luck from his daughter before filming.

“And just like that I am back on TV 😎 in this week’s episode of @justlikethatmax that premiered today to be exact,” Ryan penned. He even showed off his trailer during filming as a guest star in an Instagram video.

He got famous on Million Dollar Listing

Ryan Serhant became famous on Million Dollar Listing. He announced his departure from the Bravo show a while ago but continues to be a Nest Seekers real estate broker. Add to that, he’s now an actor playing himself!

Top broker at Nest Seekers International, Ryan Serhant is one of the most well-recognized faces in the real estate marketplace on a global scale. Hired at Nest Seekers International in 2008, Serhant became managing director.

And Just Like That isn’t the only series he’s been a guest star on. Ryan has also appeared on Inside Amy Schumer. And in 2014, he had a supporting role in Noah Baumbach’s 2014 film, While We’re Young.

AJLT season 2 episode 9: Fans react

Nest Seekers broker Ryan Serhant on the HBO Max series made Million Dollar Listing fans go wild with excitement. The crossover made Bravo viewers say it was what they “never knew they needed” and welcome the debut with open arms.

One fan said: “The way I just squealed when Ryan Serhant showed up on #AndJustLikeThat!”

Another penned: “Ryan Serhant in #AndJustLikeThat is the crossover I neeeeeed thanks.”

“Ryan from #MillionDollarListing is guest starring on #AndJustLikeThat,” reacted a fellow viewer.

