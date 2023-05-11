Katie Maloney has given her take on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair while appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2023. The Bravo star explained her theory about Tom Schwartz’s involvement in ‘Scandoval’, too.

Andy Cohen asked Katie her thoughts on whether Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are “in love,” as well as many more juicy questions.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member appeared on WWHL alongside Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Katie Maloney on Sandoval and Raquel

Many Vanderpump Rules stars have appeared on Watch What Happens Live and given their piece when it comes to Scandoval in 2023.

James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and many more stars of the show sat down with Andy. Many were asked about Sandoval’s Howie Mandel interview.

Speaking to Katie during the May 10 episode, Andy said: “When you were last here you said Tom and Raquel had better fall in love because who else is gonna date them.”

He asked: “Are they in love today?”

Katie replied: “I think, I don’t know what they’re doing, but I still think maybe they should give it a shot because they’ve blown up their lives… May as well…”

Vanderpump star has a Tom Schwartz theory

As well as speaking on Sandoval and Raquel, Katie also enlightened everyone on a theory she has about her ex, Tom Schwartz.

Katie had previously said that Schwartz may have been “duped” by Tom Sandoval and Raquel.

However, in May she said:

“I think right after him and Raquel kissed is when Sandoval told him… because I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous… ‘you have a girlfriend, so I’m gonna go kiss your friend’. And so Sandoval came and put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on so that Schwartz wouldn’t pursue Raquel.”

She continued: “So now Schwartz knows about it but Schwartz isn’t going to do anything because he’s Sandoval’s vault for years.”

Raquel ‘eye rolls’ at Katie’s mom

Katie Maloney also touched on her feelings towards Raquel after the latter “eye-rolled” at her mother, Teri Noble Maloney.

Speaking on WWHL Andy said: “Now, I was stunned at Raquel kind of doubling down on Teri Maloney, the voice of reason on Vanderpump Rules.”

Katie said: “No you don’t talk to my mom that way, you don’t roll your eyes.”

The Vanderpump Rules star expressed her frustrations sitting down with Andy. Since filming the VP Rules reunion, Katie said she still felt “angry” and added that she felt she didn’t get “enough answers.”

Many of Katie’s followers loved her monochrome look worn on WWHL. She thanked her fellow cast mate, Lala, for being a “fangirl,” via Instagram.

WATCH THE VANDERPUMP RULES FINALE ON MAY 17 ON BRAVO