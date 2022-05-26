Sanela Jenkins' zodiac sign explains her elegance and CEO status













The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back in 2022 with a brand new season. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and the rest of the ladies are joined by newbie to the group Sanela Diana Jenkins. She may be a new cast member on RHOBH but she’s well known in the Beverly Hills social circle for her lavish jet setting lifestyle.

From Paul and Dorit Kemsley’s break in to Erika Jayne’s divorce, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been jam-packed with drama over the past season. Season 12 kicked off from May 11th and sees Diana join the ladies from episode 2. So, let’s find out more about the RHOBH newcomer Sanela Jenkins, including her zodiac sign.

Photo by Samir Yordamovic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Get to know Diana Jenkins

RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins was born Sanela Dijana Ćatić in Sarajevo in 1973.

She’s the CEO and founder of Neuro Drinks and can be found on Instagram @sdjneuro with around 60K followers.

Diana was married to Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011 and the two divorced in 2012. She has a net worth of $300M and received a divorce settlement of $250M.

Sanela Jenkins’ zodiac sign explored

Judging by Instagram posts from Diana and her friends, she celebrates her birthday on August 23rd.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris took to Instagram on August 23rd 2021 to wish Diana a Happy Birthday: “She is one of the kindest, smartest, prettiest, savviest, most resilient people I know. Her kindness and authenticity are unparalleled, and her friendship is very much appreciated by my entire family. If you haven’t yet tried @drinkneuro, which is her company, I can’t recommend it enough. Enjoy this next year, sweet D. You’re awesome.“

As per Sanela Diana’s IG posts, her son, Innis, celebrates his birthday the month before hers on July 25th.

Given that Sanela’s birthday is August 23rd, she is a Virgo on the zodiac.

What are the RHOBH cast’s zodiac signs?

Sanela is a Virgo and as per Cosmopolitan, the traits of a Virgo include having high standards, being a hard worker, being modest and helpful. They also ooze elegance and serenity as per Cosmo.

Allure writes that Virgos are “…logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life“.

Another of the RHOBH cast members, Sutton Stracke is a Virgo, while Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley are Cancers.

Garcelle Beauvais is a Sagittarius and Kyle Richards is a Capricorn.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

