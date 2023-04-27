Vanderpump Rules is bringing all the drama on screen in season 10, and we’re also introduced to a few newbies, including Katie Maloney’s ‘boyfriend’ Satchel Clenedin, so, of course, we took a closer look into him and his Instagram, and find out whether they’re still together.

Satchel Clendenin was introduced to viewers as Katie’s ‘boyfriend’ after her split from her husband Tom Schwartz. Of course, it wasn’t easy for Schwartzy to see, even though he had been kissing Raquel Leviss.

But who is Katie’s new boo? We take a closer look into the Vanderpump Rules newcomer.

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

Who is Satchel from Vanderpump Rules?

Satchel Clendenin is a 26-year-old actor, and according to his IMBD page, has starred in films including Remy & Arletta and A Bridge Between Us.

The newcomer met Katie’s ex-husband for the first time on the beach with the whole gang, and of course, Schwartzy had some words to say on the confessional.

“I ran through some hypothetical men I could see Katie dating, and Satchel wasn’t one of them,” he revealed.

He also said it ‘broke his heart’ to think about Satchel and Katie snuggled up with Gordo and Butter, but he seemed to hide it quite well!

Are Katie and Satchel still together?

No, Katie Maloney and Satchel are no longer together, although things did seem to be going well on Vanderpump Rules. She confirmed in December that she was single.

“Satchel is a very sweet guy that I met one night out with my girlfriends.” He’s very sweet and shows me affection, and it’s just a nice change,” the Something About Her co-owner said in a Bravo confessional.

However, it seems like Katie was having some well-deserved fun, and continues to do so as she was seen on a trip to the UK with bestie Ariana Madix.

Follow Vanderpump Rules’ newbie Satchel on Instagram

Unfortunately, the two not being together could mean Satchel may not be on the show much longer, but don’t worry, we’ve found his Instagram so you can keep up to date.

He can be found over @clendeninsatchel, and at the time of writing has just over 1000 followers.

However, the star isn’t very active on the platform, as his last post is from 2022. He does post on his stories though, so viewers may be able to see some juicy content if they’re lucky.