Scheana Shay responded to reporters about the restraining order Raquel Leviss filed against her in 2023.

Following the bombshell of ‘Scandoval’ being dropped on the Vanderpump Rules cast, more drama ensued between Raquel and Scheana.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix publicly explained that they were splitting up in early 2023. This was followed by ‘Scadoval’ which revealed that Sandoval and Raquel had an affair.

Now, the drama is playing out on Vanderpump Rules season 10. But, for some of the cast members, issues from the scandal are still playing out in real life. Scheana was asked some questions as she left court on March 29.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR

Raquel lodges a restraining order

In early March 2023, Raquel Leviss requested a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay.

E! News reports Raquel alleges that Scheana “punched” her on March 2.

Scheana’s attorney spoke out to deny the claims reports E! News.

On March 30, reports state that the request for a temporary restraining order has been dropped by Raquel.

Scheana calls the restraining order a ‘PR stunt’

Leaving court on March 29, 2023, Scheana was asked by reporters about the restraining order.

Scheana explained that Raquel “didn’t drop it,” adding: “That’s why we had to come here today. With this type of restraining order, there’s no way to dismiss the case, that’s why we had to show up.”

She added that “her absence today further proves that this was all a PR stunt from the beginning…”

The Bravo star suggested that Raquel was “abusing the court system,” and added that she thinks that it was used as a PR stunt to “deflect from the affair,” and “save face.”

It’s a ‘hell no’ to being friends again

After responding to reporters’ questions about the restraining order, Scheana was asked whether she’d consider being friends with Raquel again in the future.

She said: “Hell no,” when asked if she could see herself and Raquel being friends like they were before.

Raquel was a bridesmaid at Scheana’s 2022 wedding. Scheana and Brock Davies married in Mexico last August.

