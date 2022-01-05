Scheana Shay’s wrap-around balcony with Hollywood views is a symbol of her fortune











Scheana Shay is used to the Hollywood lights as a long-running cast member of Vanderpump Rules. But in the last few months, she actually moved there – so just how much does she make on Bravo?

As Brock Davies’ fiance and mom to daughter Summer Moon, she certainly makes motherhood look glamorous. From matching Christmas pyjamas to walking on the red carpet, Scheana’s clean-cut life and HUGE fortune is no secret.

So when she moved into an incredible Los Angeles home with a wrap-around balcony and views of the Hollywood sign, this only left fans curious about how much of a paycheck she’s receiving…

BRAVO: Are Scheana and Brock married since Vanderpump Rules Season 9?

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

Peek inside Scheana Shay’s LA home

Scheana and Brock made the move to a Los Angeles penthouse apartment late last year, with their daughter Summer. Complete with a children’s nursery and views of Hollywood, it’s safe to say they have it all.

The engaged couple required lots of space (at least three bedrooms), proximity to the freeway, and separate dedicated workspaces for both Scheana and Brock.

In 2020, the couple lived in Scheana’s Palm Springs vacation home for several months before moving into a beachfront property in San Diego, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The new home features a wrap-around balcony, boasting views of downtown and the iconic Hollywood sign Scheana described as “so nice.” They also have a guest room and desk area in one area.

What is Scheana’s net worth?

Scheana Shay has a net worth of $500,000, which doesn’t appear to have changed since 2021. But we are only a few days into 2022 at this point, so it’s likely the figure could go up!

It’s not just her regular appearance on Vanderpump Rules that has helped contribute to her fortune, but also her previous acting career. One role included playing Angel Tomlin on three Femme Fatales episodes.

She began her acting career with guest appearances on television shows Greek, Jonas, Victorious and 90210. It comes after she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Azusa Pacific University, in 2006.

Ever since, Scheana has stuck to reality TV appearances, including Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

If you think about it, Scheana paid on 10k on her engagement ring, because she invested 10k in his workout whatever thing. #PumpRules — shauntel (@cardenasterri17) January 5, 2022

LOOK: Scheana’s 12.74-carat Morganite ring shows how rich Brock Davies is

Her Vanderpump Rules salary explored

Scheana is thought to be paid between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode. She actually started the show with dreams of being a pop star, before releasing a few singles!

Her fiance Brock is reportedly paid over $10,000 per episode. That means that in one season, he could be paid around $240,000, considering there were 24 episodes during the last season.

Combined, the couple are raking in double their salaries, meaning their daughter Summer is likely to live a comfortable life! However, things may not always be as they seem on reality shows.

Brock declared that he may not be able to afford a surprise wedding for Scheana, within the space of two days. Lala and Randall offered to pay for the wedding and told him that they can come up with a payment plan.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK