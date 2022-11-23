









As Winter House’s Jessica Stocker posed with someone on her Instagram stories, some are curious to know if she has a boyfriend.

Jessica was a new arrival in the second run of Winter House, which was said to have been filmed earlier this year in March.

While on the show, she experienced romance on-screen, some are curious to know what her current love life off-screen is like as the show airs. Let’s take a look…

Meet Winter House’s Jessica Stocker on Instagram

Away from her Bravo feature, you can find Jessica Stocker on Instagram under the handle @jessicastocker_.

As per the 25-year-old’s bio on the picture-sharing platform, she explains her passions are “real estate, travel, investing and business.”

Her love of travel is clearly reflected in her feed. Some of her past posts and IG story highlights show her vacations across the world, from Australia to Dubai.

As well as her IG fans can also find her on TikTok. On the video app, she has a further following of 22,300 and a total of 58,900 likes.

View Instagram Post

Does Jessica have a boyfriend after the show?

Yes, The Winter House star has previously mentioned on her TikTok page, she is no longer single and is currently in a relationship.

She mentioned she had a boyfriend in a video earlier this month, as Jessica featured him in a day in her life style vlog.

In a later video documenting daily activities, she went on to reveal his name was Jacob. She introduced him in a post among friends.

It is not known how long the pair have been together, although Jacob appears to have made his debut on her TikTok feed earlier this month.

@jessica.stocker Just another day in my life having a pizza night with friends Kinsey getting injured on our Huntington Beach investment property and ending the day at the fire pit in our west Hollywood investment property 🙂 #dayinmylife #vlog #jessicastocker ♬ original sound – Jessica Stocker View TikTok

Winter House star features relationship across TikTok vlogs

The Winter House cast member has featured her boyfriend, Jacob, throughout a string of recent vlog-style posts on her TikTok.

In her latest video, which documented a thanksgiving celebration with friends, she showed how her boyfriend helped unclog a sink that was blocked.

In another post, she shared how he had even helped with some of the building work on a property she was in the process of fixing up.