Shahs of Sunset: What plastic surgery has Destiney had done?











Fans were in shock when they discovered how different Shahs of Sunset star Destiney Rose looks, following plastic surgery procedures.

Her new look was noticed when she joined in with Bravo drama involving Destiney and her co-stars, during the part one reunion of season nine.

Viewers will not have to wonder much longer what Destiney has gone under the knife for, as she revealed exactly why she looks different.

From those coloured eye contacts to her face, the Shahs of Sunset reality star has not tried to keep her new cosmetic procedures a secret.

Fans react to Destiney’s new look

It is clear to see that Destiney’s new appearance did not go unnoticed.

Several viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on whether Destiney has gone under the knife, and what she has had done.

A fan said: “Destiney from #ShahsofSunset face. WOW!!!! Why?”

Another wrote: “Ok Destiney it’s time to take it easy on your face girl.”

There seems to be contrasting opinions, with some unsure if plastic surgery was the right decision, while others think she looks good.

Host Andy Cohen himself noted that she looks “great”, while a fan claims Destiney has had her cheeks tweaked to make them raise higher.

What plastic surgery has Destiney had done?

Destiney revealed she has had Botox done.

The Shahs of Sunset star confirmed she has had plastic surgery done, which explains why she looks different, along with other procedures.

She did not expand by saying which Botox procedures she had done.

When Andy noted that her face looks fuller, Destiney responded by saying her and co-star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi got lip fillers.

However, she added “but nothing recent”. It comes after the previous season showed them getting filler, which Destiney was nervous for.

Destiney’s eyes and teeth looked different

It looked as though Destiney was wearing contact lenses, which make her eyes look different to their natural appearance.

She also admitted that she has had Invisalign done, which has straightened out her teeth as a result.

Some viewers noticed that her contacts looked “crazy”, and that they were not able to see her eyes as a result of the lenses.

