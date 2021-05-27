Who is Shane from The Real Housewives of Orange County? Love life explored!











Shane Keough has been appearing on Bravo’s reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County. But the question is, who is he?

He has often featured as the eldest child of a RHOC cast member, who lives in one of the wealthiest parts of the United States.

Jeana Keogh has shared most parts of her life on-screen, from her three children – including son Shane – to her professional career as a realtor.

So, who is Shane from The Real Housewives of Orange County? Let’s get to know his background, love life and career.

RHOA: Who is Drew Sidora’s baby daddy? All about Josiah’s father!

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Shane Keough — Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Shane from RHOC?

Shane Keough is RHOC star Jenna Keough’s eldest child.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur is an ex-athlete, who is now the CEO of WeGoFor2, which develops and promotes sustainability programs.

Gadgeteer - Launch Trailer

Alongside his business, he is a partner of science company Rain Systems, and an advisory council member of the Sierra Club.

In 2006, Shane signed with the Oakland Athletics, going on to play four seasons in their minor-league system as an outfielder.

He is a brother to two siblings, Colton and Kara Keough.

Does Shane Keough have a wife?

Shane is reportedly single, following a long relationship

According to a source on Twitter, Shane is now single. There are also no signs of his fiance and model Brittany McGowan on his Instagram profile.

Reports in 2017 revealed that he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Brittany McGowan. But it appears he has deleted any images with her.

He popped the question to Brittany back in November 2017, during a vacation trip to Italy, several years after first meeting her in 2012.

So you’re telling me Shane Keough is single now…😶😅👋🏼 #RHOC #WWHL — Ashleigh Bombatch (@a_bombatch) May 11, 2021

RHONY: Who is Eboni K. Williams? Age, ex-fiance, and career!

Shane Keough: Career

Shane is a former baseball player for Oakland Athletics, and CEO of environmental company WeGoFor2.

He followed his grandfather, who was a St. Louis Cardinals scout, and his father Matt, a former Oakland A’s and Japan’s Hansin Tigers pitcher.

Then during the 2010 season, Shane was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon, an injury that required surgery.

During rehabilitation, Shane created his first company Doc Discover, a web-platform for patients to find the best medical professionals for conditions.

Then in 2013, Shane signed with LA Model Management, which led him to star in two independent films.

Shane is now heavily involved in environmental businesses. In 2016, he became the founder of Solar Waste Reprocessing, LLC, a company aimed to maximize the potential energy of municipal waste.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK