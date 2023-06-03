Real Housewives of Orange County fans had to do a double-take of their timelines in June 2023 when Shannon Beador uploaded her latest Instagram post. The RHOC star shared a snap that no one could have expected. Her daughter, Sophie, wrote that she got a “jump scare,” from the post.

Many Bravo fans will recognize Shannon Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She’s appeared on the series since 2014 when she joined as a full-time cast member in season 9. Back then, Shannon was married to her ex, David Beador. The couple, and their three daughters, all starred on the show.

Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage,

Shannon surprises everyone with her post

Taking to Instagram on June 2, Shannon shared a snap of herself with her arm around her ex-husband, David.

Both David and Shannon are smiling as they cozy up for the photo.

Judging by Shannon’s photo caption, the exes were just as surprised by their meeting as people were to see them pictured together.

She wrote: “You never know who you are going to run into at The Quiet Woman.”

David and Shannon ran into one another at the restaurant located in Corona Del Mar, California.

Shannon and David split in 2017

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her ex-husband split back in 2017.

David and Shannon’s tumultuous marriage was documented on RHOC as well as how she moved on with her life after their divorce.

Given that the pair didn’t end their relationship on good terms, fans were super surprised to see them posing together on the ‘gram in 2023.

One fan commented on Shannon’s post: “The shock on my face when this showed up on my feed. I thought I skipped a timeline.”

Another wrote: “This wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card.”

More commented: “Never thought I’d see the day you two smiling that big together!!”

And another fan joked: “Shut the front Beador,” at seeing the two together.

David and Shannon’s daughters were confused

Not only were RHOC fans stopping in their tracks at Shannon and David’s cute photo, but their children were equally as gobsmacked to see them smiling together.

Sophie, David and Shannon’s oldest daughter, hilariously wrote on the post: “Jump scare???”

The former couple’s other daughter, Adeline, simply commented: “What.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s cast mates, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, also commented on the photo.

Vicki said that Shannon’s “girls will be happy.”

While Bravo star Tamra commented: “I guess I left too soon,” alongside a red-faced emoji.

