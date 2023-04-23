Shannon Beador and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen have been spotted together posing for a group photo, after it was posted by RHOC star Tamra Judge in 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon has appeared on the Bravo show since season 9. Back in 2014, Shannon was married to David Beador.

The couple’s marriage played out on screen and they went their separate ways in 2017, after almost two decades together.

Shannon appeared loved-up with new partner John at the time, after getting together with him in 2019. They later split down the line. However, she now has fans super confused about what her current relationship status is.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In 2019, Shannon Beador and John Janssen went official with their relationship.

RHOC season 15 saw John and Shannon appear on the Bravo show together.

Season 15 was an emotional time for Shannon as her eldest daughter, Sophie, headed off to college. Speaking on episode 13 of the show, John and Shannon said that it is “hard” being around each other “24/7.”

After three and a half years together, John split up with Shannon and she was “blindsided,” reports People.

Tamra posts snap with Shannon and John

Taking to Twitter on April 22, 2023, Tamra Judge shared a photo captioned: “Dinner in LA with this OC crew.”

Tamra and her husband, Eddie, posed next to Shannon and John as well as another couple – Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti.

The RHOC star’s post prompted many fans to say they had to “rub their eyes” as they couldn’t believe that John and Shannon were pictured together.

More asked if this meant that Shannon and John are “back together.”

Shannon and John are also following one another on Instagram nowadays.

But, some fans questioned when the photo was taken and suggested it could be an old one.

However, a source has revealed to RealityTitbit that the pair are just good friends.

RHOC stars bump into Shereé Whitfield

On April 21, Shannon took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was in LA with Tamra Judge.

Both Tamra and Shannon shared videos and photos from their time together with their fans.

The RHOC ‘crew’ enjoyed dinner at Tao restaurant. Shannon wrote on IG that the restaurant is her “favorite.”

The ladies also shared that they bumped into The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield while at Tao.