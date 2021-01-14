Shannon Beador's net worth in 2021 revealed - how much does the RHOC star earn?











The Real Housewives of Orange County follows the lives of a group of successful women – so how much does cast member Shannon earn?

Shannon Beador is amongst the RHOC ladies who are known for living a life of luxury – notably, in one of the wealthiest areas of the US.

While it’s no secret that she is rich, the housewife has fans questioning what her net worth is, and how much she actually earns.

Here’s the lowdown on the RHOC star… we explored Shannon’s earnings!

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

What does Shannon do for a living?

Shannon, 56, owns food business Real 4 Real for QVC, which offers low calorie easy-to-prep seafood and burger meals.

While her main job is being a TV personality on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she keeps herself pretty busy.

Other than being a mum to three daughters, she’s very successful – her meat-free burgers from Real 4 Real are award-nominated!

MTV: Who is Nelson from The Challenge? Height, age and career!

What is Shannon Beador’s net worth?

$24 million

Having started her food line in 2018, Shannon now has a reported net worth higher than co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

The RHOC star reportedly makes $400,000 per each season.

Aside from the series, a director in food and nutrition services in Orange County makes an average of $109,230 every year, according to salary.com.

@BravoTV #RHOC Everytime I see Shannon initially I always have the exact same thought 💭, “I wish I was as rich as Shannon.” — Marmar (@flower114414) August 21, 2019

RHOD: What is Tiffany Moon’s net worth? Star’s career explored!

Did Shannon Beador get married?

She is not married to boyfriend John

Shannon was previously married to David Beador, who she split with and divorced in 2017 after 17 years.

She is now in a relationship with John Janssen, but they are not married.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK