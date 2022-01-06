Shannon Beador’s father Gene may be 92 but he still rocks up to parties











At the age of 92, many rest often and usually turn down any polite invites to a party. But not Gene, Shannon Beador’s father who regularly appears on the RHOC cameras…

From his younger girlfriend to owning a department store, Gene Storms is most likely one of the oldest Real Housewives stars. However, he hasn’t let his old age stop him from living life to the utmost full.

Gene quickly became a fan favorite for RHOC viewers, with many remarking on just how much younger than his age he looks. Net worth was also raised among fans – so Reality Titbit done some searching to find out all about him.

Who is Shannon Beador’s father?

Shannon Beador’s father Gene Storms is currently 92 years old, who helped raise her in Southern California. He first appeared on RHOC in October 2020, and has continuously made his fair share of debuts ever since.

He is mainly remembered for being asked how he performs in the bedroom by Shannon’s co-star Kelly Dodd, ahead of her decision to marry now-husband Rick Leventhal, who is in his sixties.

She first approached him by calling Gene “big d*ck daddy from Cincinnati”, which has lived on in fans’ memories.

Previously, Shannon revealed that her father parties way harder than her. She also said that the age difference between her father’s current girlfriend and herself was just a single digit.

Gene recently told his daughter that he wishes to spend more time with her, which left fans gushing over him.

Gene’s occupation before retirement

Although unconfirmed, there is talk that Shannon’s maternal grandparents were involved in high fashion department store I. Magnin. Therefore, it looks like Shannon may have grown up surrounded by wealth.

As reported by Distractify, a business page for a Newport Beach, Calif. business comes under the name of Thomas E. Storms, which could be Thomas Eugine, or Gene. But this is mostly speculation and is currently unconfirmed.

So while Gene is an old school businessman who doesn’t have a LinkedIn profile to check up on, it is very clear that he has accumulated a significant wealth for himself.

His net worth and girlfriend

Gene has a girlfriend called Dianne, who is just one year older than daughter Shannon. Dianne was just a single digit away from her age-wise, when she first appeared on the show back in November 2020.

That means that Gene is dating someone around 66 years younger than him. Both Gene and his girlfriend rolled up to a RHOC party in a Rolls Royce, so it’s clear they are significantly wealthy.

Shannon revealed that her father got divorced from her mom while she was in college, but that she has maintained a close relationship ever since.

Gene’s net worth may be undisclosed, but his daughter’s estimated net worth sits at $20 million – making her the wealthiest of her Bravo co-stars!

